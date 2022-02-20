Quiet times in durum market as spring planting nears

Many analysts this year are projecting strong competition for acres this spring with many commodities boasting prices well above five-year averages. That’s good news. But those high prices have also been a drag on demand.
Local durum prices have come down over the last couple weeks with $13 bids being pretty common around the region, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. That’s about $2-$3 below where they were just a few weeks ago.
Olson said it’s a similar thing in Canada, where their prices have also dropped. On the other hand, Olson noted that European prices have definitely held steadier.
So, why have durum prices been declining recently?
“I think it’s still just the issue of slow demand with the high prices that we’ve had. And basically, when there’s no one in the market making purchases, the prices soften,” Olson said. “Also, domestically we’re hearing of some supply chain issues causing disruptions for pasta companies and making it difficult to get product out. So that’s slowed things down a bit.
“In general, this year we’ve definitely seen prices ebb and flow depending on when buying takes place. I don’t expect that that will change anytime soon,” she added.
On the demand side, Olson noted there is nothing new in terms of export sales, which are “still painfully slow.” As of mid-February, U.S. durum sales stood at 6.2 million bushels (MB) sold. That compares to 24 MB a year ago at this time.
“I think it's even fair now to ask if we’ll even reach USDA’s estimate of 15 million bushels,” she said. “We’ll see if buying picks up as supplies continue to tighten everywhere. We have to make it to the next harvest, which isn’t until June (in the southwest U.S. durum region), so we still have a few months.”
In terms of demand elsewhere, Canada’s total export volume is faring better than the U.S. with 49 MB sold. However, that’s 56 percent lower than last year.
“So things are very quiet on the export demand side,” she said.
Olson did point out there was a recent tender from Tunisia for about 2.8 MB of durum, but that likely did not come from the U.S. Instead it’s thought that it will probably be European durum or other sources.
“So again, (we’re) just not competitive price-wise,” she said.
However, Olson said it’s important to remember that with that slow demand, fundamentally the supply situation is still very tight with world ending stocks projected to be the lowest since 2008. Also, Canada is expecting its durum stocks to fall to about 16 MB, which would be its lowest level since 1985.
The U.S. stocks situation, Olson feels, is a little more unclear because USDA continues to raise its estimate. In its February WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate), USDA raised the ending stocks from 22 MB to 25 MB. That would still be the lowest in eight years, but many feel that number could be too high.
“Primarily that ending stocks number was raised because USDA reduced domestic use by 3 million bushels,” she said. “But that number, too, a lot of people are questioning.”
She explained that USDA dropped its food use projection for the U.S. down again to its current estimate of 77 MB for this year. That’s down from 88 MB a year ago.
“That would be considered a pretty significant year-to-year decline. And we definitely expect a decline given the high prices, but many think food use won’t drop that low, so we’ll see what happens with these numbers,” she said.
Looking back to the Dec. 1 ending stocks numbers, those were only 43 MB here in the U.S., which is 20 MB lower than a year ago. Also, U.S. on-farm stocks levels are the lowest that they’ve been in recent history.
“Again, it is possible, even with that slower demand, that our stock levels could come in lower,” she said.
Looking ahead, Olson noted one thing that’s gaining some attention is the dry conditions in the North African region, which is both a big producer and consumer of durum. Rainfall there has been much lower than normal and conditions are very dry. Thus far the conditions appear to be mostly affecting Morocco and parts of Tunisia, but Algeria also is starting to be affected, as well.
“That could definitely be a market factor if those dry conditions remain,” she said.
Looking ahead to spring planting, there hasn’t been much said in terms of acreage projections from analysts or marketing firms yet. Olson feels there probably won’t be a tremendous increase in durum acreage because the new crop prices are obviously lower than the current crop prices.
“But I would say a 10 percent increase in the U.S. is feasible. Some think it will be higher, some think it will be lower,” she said. “For durum it’s not just a price issue, it’s the uncertainty over quality. So even if it’s a $16 price, if you end up with a crop with any quality issues it’s going to be substantially lower.”