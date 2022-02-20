Quiet times in durum market as spring planting nears

Many analysts this year are projecting strong competition for acres this spring with many commodities boasting prices well above five-year averages. That’s good news. But those high prices have also been a drag on demand.

Local durum prices have come down over the last couple weeks with $13 bids being pretty common around the region, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. That’s about $2-$3 below where they were just a few weeks ago.

Olson said it’s a similar thing in Canada, where their prices have also dropped. On the other hand, Olson noted that European prices have definitely held steadier.

So, why have durum prices been declining recently?

“I think it’s still just the issue of slow demand with the high prices that we’ve had. And basically, when there’s no one in the market making purchases, the prices soften,” Olson said. “Also, domestically we’re hearing of some supply chain issues causing disruptions for pasta companies and making it difficult to get product out. So that’s slowed things down a bit.

“In general, this year we’ve definitely seen prices ebb and flow depending on when buying takes place. I don’t expect that that will change anytime soon,” she added.

On the demand side, Olson noted there is nothing new in terms of export sales, which are “still painfully slow.” As of mid-February, U.S. durum sales stood at 6.2 million bushels (MB) sold. That compares to 24 MB a year ago at this time.