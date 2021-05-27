Rain, planting progress, hedge funds pressure corn prices

After several weeks of leading commodity prices higher, a number of factors have combined to pressure corn prices.

“Corn has been the price leader of late, unfortunately it’s been leading down, instead of up,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “But there’s some positive news, too. Last week (week ending May 21) China came in and made about four significant purchases for U.S. corn for new crop corn, not old crop – not for immediate delivery, but for corn to be delivered this next marketing year.

“It was a bit of a surprise. But it’s also very, very positive that the Chinese corn buying will continue. They’re already booking corn for the 2021 crop, the one we’re planting right now.

On the positive side, that was definitely supportive,” he added.

The main reason that corn prices dropped so much the last couple weeks of May is two-fold, according to Olson. One is that producers made very rapid planting progress in corn nationwide and when you have early planting progress that usually correlates with pretty good, strong yields.

“At least the yield potential is there. Early planting means that yield potential is good,” he said.

The other thing is that most of the Corn Belt has very good soil moisture and has been getting rains on a regular basis.

“One of the challenges we have up here is we get caught in ‘the backyard syndrome.’ Just because it’s really dry in our area and the crop is not looking good and everybody's worried about it, doesn’t mean that nationally that’s what’s going on,” he explained, adding that even though it may be dry in the Northern Plains, doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere and the market is aware of the situation.