Record high crop insurance prices expected for canola

The RMA price discovery period runs through February, and as of the middle of the month, the projected price for canola was sitting at $30.00 per hundredweight. The price to be announced in early March will show a record crop insurance projected price for canola, surpassing last spring’s price of $20.60 and the previous high set back in 2008.
Oilseed markets in general have retreated since the release of the latest round of USDA reports in February and with the crop condition ratings in South America. The March ICE canola contract closed at $1,009 on Feb. 16, up $6.60 on the day, but down from levels from two weeks prior. The November canola contract has continued to claw its way up, finishing at $849 on Feb. 16. New crop canola has continued to strengthen in 2022 and is near life of contract highs. Analysts have been indicating that demand for canola is being rationed at these price levels with commercial needs covered for several months. It remains to be seen if the traditional springtime price rally for canola occurs with a price breakout in the April-May time period.
Local cash prices as of Feb. 16 at nearby crush plants ranged from $35.06 to $37.22 for February-March deliveries. New crop canola prices continue to strengthen, ranging from $29.64 to $30.06, increasing $.20 to $.70 per hundredweight since the start of the month.
In the latest USDA Oil Crops Outlook, the USDA forecast U.S. imports of canola from Canada in this marketing year to be 64 million pounds lower than last year at 915 million pounds. Despite this, U.S. canola crushers have maintained a strong crush program, crushing more than 2 billion pounds of canola in the first half of this marketing year. Limited supplies indicate the final annual crush will be 3.6 billion pounds, resulting in endings stocks of 175 million pounds. This is the equivalent of 80,000 metric tons (MT), compared to the forecast ending stocks in Canada of 500,000 MT.
Higher canola meal extraction rates has lifted the forecast up to .58 pounds of meal per pound of canola crushed. This will raise the canola meal production in the U.S. to nearly 1 million metric tons. Canola oil production will increase by 80 million pounds, to 1.5 billion pounds. Season average prices for canola meal were raised from $325 to $355 per ton and canola oil prices were raised to $.80 per pound.
Economists at Canada's largest farm lender project a 4.8 percent increase in Canadian canola acres in 2022, in contrast to Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) which earlier projected a 3.5 percent drop in canola acres. Many private forecasters had initially expressed doubts about the AAFC numbers. For the U.S., canola acres are likely to increase by 25-30 percent, or nearly 500,000 acres, to 2.7 million.
Recently, NDSU and the Northern Canola Growers Association held a “Getting it Right in Canola” meeting with over 100 participants. Growers who missed the meeting can view the entire session at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/getting-it-right. The Northern Canola Growers Association will hold a board meeting on March 7 and the U.S. Canola Association will hold its annual spring meeting March 7-9. Both meetings will be virtual.