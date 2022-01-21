Sell-off pressures US wheat prices lower

The new year hasn’t started exactly the way the nation’s wheat producers had hoped. Since early November, when prices were in double figures for hard red spring wheat, producers have seen a gradual slippage to a point of nearly $2 a bushel.
“January has not been kind to the overall wheat markets. We continue to fall lower as we’ve hit into the middle part of the month,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’ve probably lost over $1 a bushel in the futures in about eight sessions during January.
“There’s really been no significant shift in fundamentals. It’s largely been technical sell-offs,” he explained. “And once we break through 50-day moving averages and pretty good support levels, the market just continues to fall until it breaches the next layer of support, and if there’s no significant buying that comes in the market, it just continues to drift lower.
“We are approaching some long-term support levels, along with oversold levels, so hopefully that brings some stability back in the market, at least on the futures side,” he added. “It has also brought U.S. wheat values closer to world values, which should encourage greater buying from traditional customers, who had been largely hand-to-mouth.”
On the cash basis side, Peterson noted the market is starting to see some more positive signs there after some pretty weak basis the end of December and early January due to a combination of a lack of export demand and some pretty significant increases in rail freight.
Looking at the overall situation, Peterson hoped the market could start to rebound following the Martin Luther King holiday.
“Fundamentally, there were not a lot of significant changes. We’re still looking at expanding dryness in the hard red winter wheat regions, and relatively tight hard red spring supplies,” he said. “And on the world scene, Russia is going to impose an export quota. Obviously, with the larger than expected pull back in prices, the U.S. should certainly be much more competitive to capture any nearby demand.”
Looking at current prices, in North Dakota prices were down as low as $8.10 per bushel in some areas with the high point of $8.40, giving an average of $8.25. Comparing that to early January, prices are down almost $1 a bushel, from early December they’re down about $1.50, and from early November prices reflect almost a $2 loss in cash prices to producers.
In USDA’s Jan. 12 supply and demand report, the stocks report indicates there’s less on-farm inventory as a percent of total stocks.
“Hopefully that indicates producers were able to take advantage of some of the price run-up. But I know there’s a lot of producers still holding on to old crop stocks and looking for even further price gains,” he said. “We’ll see what happens if we can strike higher as we go through the rest of the month.”
The one big factor that's been a drag on the overall U.S. wheat market the first six months of this marketing year has been the struggle to compete in the export market, according to Peterson.
“It’s not that we didn't have the quality. Our prices to the customers were as much as $2-$3 a bushel higher than the world market,” he said. “That’s kind of come out with USDA lowering export projections each consecutive month. Hopefully that will change in the first six months of this (calendar) year where they will reverse that trend and maybe start raising our export projection and as we’re able to capture more export demand.”
In the Jan. 12 updated supply and demand report on the overall wheat picture, USDA lowered export projections again, going from 840 million bushels (MB) to 825 MB. All of that 15 MB reduction came out of hard red winter wheat. USDA also lowered feed use, which meant ending stocks increased slightly.
“Stocks are still down almost 30 percent from a year ago, but nonetheless, indicating less consumption than anticipated,” he said.
On a positive note for hard red spring wheat, USDA didn’t change demand numbers, keeping export demand and domestic use the same and lowering projected imports by 5 MB.
“Canada is facing the same situation as we are, so they lowered U.S. hard red spring wheat imports slightly, which is certainly positive,” he said.
On the world scene in the supply and demand updates, there was nothing too significant as production is pretty well known in all the major producing countries. What USDA did do was lower feed use of wheat in the European Union and Ukraine, and they also lowered world trade slightly, lowering Russian export projections a little, though nothing significant.
Although the market went through a tough two-week period, Peterson was asked what will be the factors to help drive a rebound.
“One, obviously, with the drop in prices we’ve seen producer selling dry up, and fortunately we’ve seen rail freight premiums back off significantly, so I think we will start to see some improvement in local basis,” he said. “As far as the wheat futures, I think a lot of that is going to shift to more of a new crop environment. What will be the acreage next year; weather conditions for the 2022 crop?”
Also in the January report, there was a survey of Dec. 1 stocks which gives an idea of how much is still on-farm and how much consumption has taken place in the September through November time frame. Overall wheat stocks were down 18 percent from the previous year across the U.S. and there is less on-farm. Only 20 percent of stocks were still available on Dec. 1 on-farm compared to 30 percent that was on-farm a year ago.
In North Dakota, stocks were down 25 percent. As of Dec. 1, 2021, the state had 190 MB of wheat on hand on Dec. 1 compared to 252 MB the year before, and about 50 percent of North Dakota’s stocks were on-farm vs. a year ago when there was 70 percent on-farm.
“With higher prices, all producers were making more deliveries and, hopefully, some sales. And, obviously, with our production there’s just less wheat available,” he said.
In Montana, stocks were down almost 50 percent from a year ago, so the situation in Montana is more acute than in North Dakota.
To follow-up on the lower import projections for HRS from USDA, it is driven by the fact that Canadian wheat shipments from August through November are running 37 percent behind a year ago. Like the U.S., Canada is seeing similar declines in a lot of their major markets. Their shipments to Japan are down 20 percent, Indonesia down 40 percent, and Mexico is down 50 percent.
Canadian shipments into the U.S. are equal to a year ago, thus confirming what USDA did in lowering its import projection to 45 MB, versus 47 MB last year, and the lowest in 10 years.
Another note of interest, Peterson pointed out, is that in Canada feed wheat prices are on par or maybe even slightly higher than top milling bids.
Looking at U.S. export sales through the first week of January 2022, the U.S. has about 600 MB of sales on the books, which is down 23 percent from a year ago. Hard red winter wheat sales total 234 MB, down about 12 percent. Hard red spring wheat sales stand at 160 MB, down 29 percent from a year ago.
“If we look at where we are compared to USDA’s goal for the year, hard red spring wheat is close to 80 percent of that goal. If we see some improved sales going forward, we may see an uptick in our export projections, maybe not in the February numbers, but in March or April, which would be a positive,” he said. “Hard red winter wheat is running a little further behind. Hopefully they can also capture some sales to provide some additional support.”
U.S. spring wheat sales are 10-20 percent behind on average in north Asia and 40-80 percent behind to south Asia. Central America and the Caribbean region are just slightly behind to even higher in some markets.
“Hopefully it will be that south Asian region where we’re able to capture some extra sales with this recent decline in prices,” he said.
In another January report, USDA came out with its survey of winter wheat plantings in the U.S. in the fall of 2021. In somewhat of a surprise to the market, hard red winter wheat plantings were only up 2 percent. A lot of the private estimates were projecting closer to a 4-5 percent increase. Hard red winter wheat was only up 1 percent versus soft red winter, which was up 6 percent. In the main hard red winter wheat states, Kansas was up 3 percent, Texas up 2 percent, and South Dakota up 4 percent. In somewhat of a surprise, Montana and Oklahoma were unchanged in plantings from a year ago.
“Dryness is the key word in a lot of the hard red winter wheat region,” Peterson said. “In the extended forecast, don’t look for a big improvement in moisture patterns. I think that will be a variable that could certainly help support the market going forward, especially as the crop breaks dormancy.”
Anecdotally, in North Dakota, because it’s not a significant player in hard red winter wheat, plantings were up 22 percent from last year with 110,000 acres planted last fall. That compares to 90,000 the year before and only 40,000 in the fall of 2019.
Looking ahead to spring planting, the drop in prices may impact producers’ planting decisions.
“Obviously, the market has been a disappointment from the producers’ perspective with some still having old crop stocks to sell. But also, I think buyers will be having to watch the market closely because we’ve lost our push to buy back significant acres this next spring,” he said. “When you have $5.50 corn and oil seed prices where they are, in some areas we will probably struggle to hold wheat acres similar to a year ago versus last fall when a lot of people were thinking maybe we could see a 5 to maybe even a 10 percent gain in acres for spring wheat.
“But with the recent market sell-off, I think that story has shifted. So we’re going to need to see some comeback in the market to paint a better picture if buyers are looking to buy some acres for next spring,” he concluded.