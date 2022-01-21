Sell-off pressures US wheat prices lower

The new year hasn’t started exactly the way the nation’s wheat producers had hoped. Since early November, when prices were in double figures for hard red spring wheat, producers have seen a gradual slippage to a point of nearly $2 a bushel.

“January has not been kind to the overall wheat markets. We continue to fall lower as we’ve hit into the middle part of the month,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’ve probably lost over $1 a bushel in the futures in about eight sessions during January.

“There’s really been no significant shift in fundamentals. It’s largely been technical sell-offs,” he explained. “And once we break through 50-day moving averages and pretty good support levels, the market just continues to fall until it breaches the next layer of support, and if there’s no significant buying that comes in the market, it just continues to drift lower.

“We are approaching some long-term support levels, along with oversold levels, so hopefully that brings some stability back in the market, at least on the futures side,” he added. “It has also brought U.S. wheat values closer to world values, which should encourage greater buying from traditional customers, who had been largely hand-to-mouth.”

On the cash basis side, Peterson noted the market is starting to see some more positive signs there after some pretty weak basis the end of December and early January due to a combination of a lack of export demand and some pretty significant increases in rail freight.