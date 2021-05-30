Slight retreat for durum prices after recent rains

Durum prices continued to slip along with most other commodities as dry areas received some rain.

“With durum, as we approach the end of May, we’ve seen a slippage in prices for both nearby and old crop,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “I think that could have been predicted to happen once rain began to fall across parts of the region, but at the same time it’s a bit frustrating to a lot of producers that it drops as hard as it does when there are still many dry areas, and timely rains will be needed throughout the season.”

In regard to the rain, Peterson noted how the weather has been impacting the market.

“The weather pattern has brought a little more rain to the region,” he said. “As far as a benefit to the crop, in my mind the perception of how much it has improved the overall crop prospects is still a long way from reality, but we’ll see as we go forward.”

Nonetheless, he noted that old crop durum values range from $7.25-$7.50, which is down 25-30 cents a bushel from some of the peaks across the region. Looking at new crop or September positions, some have fallen to as low as $6.75 although some are at $7.25. Prices had been around $7.50 a week ago when there were more dry conditions.

“There’s no question southwest North Dakota and parts of northwest North Dakota received some pretty good rains the weekend of May 22,” he said. “But that was followed by 45 mile per hour winds the following two days along with warmer temperatures.