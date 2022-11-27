Some strength showing up in durum market ahead of holidays

The durum market showed a little more strength in mid-November with prices rallying over $10.

“With durum we seem to have a little strength coming into the market. Some local bids have jumped up to $10.25,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that a lot of the bids were still ranging from the $9.75 to $10 range with a $10 average around the region.

“November/December, historically speaking, is generally a period where prices tend to show some strength. That’s not saying it can’t get stronger in calendar year 2023, but November/December seems to be a period where we do see a rally in prices,” he continued.

“We’re at a point where contracted durum at the mills is getting worked through. There’s a little concern over a potential rail strike and further slowdown in rail movement of the crop, so maybe we’re starting to see buyers trying to get a little added coverage.”

However, producer selling has been relatively slow, so we will see if $10 encourages sales.

Ironically, while local prices have rallied the national durum index, which Peterson explained is supposed to be a reflection of prices across the region, is trailing behind a bit and was still at about $9.40 per bushel, which is a little lower than what is being offered across much of North Dakota.

On the domestic side of things, domestic mill grind remains strong as mills have seen a little more coverage from pasta companies out into the first quarter of 2023.

“We have a slowdown in freight on this end, and mills to pasta plants and retail points are also still struggling with some transportation uncertainty,” he said. “I think that always adds a little premium into things and people trying to get a bit of double coverage just to have some protection. I think that’s been a positive (factor for the market).”

Bids in Chicago, which is a main pricing point for domestic mills, is at about $13.50, which is up about 25 cents a bushel from earlier this fall.

Looking at international demand, U.S. durum exports remain pretty stagnant and were still holding at 5.1 million bushels (MB) in sales.

“That’s a number we’ve been stuck at for a while,” he said, adding that there have been some recent tenders from Tunisia with optional origin, but he didn’t know if the U.S. would get any of that as Canada was also competing pretty hard for part of that tender.

On the positive side, U.S. durum sales are up from 4.8 MB a year ago at this time. That said, sales are running behind what USDA is projecting for this marketing year. USDA’s current projection is 20 MB in exports, which is up roughly 50 percent from 14 MB a year ago. USDA’s previous projection in September/October was 25 MB, but with the slower start to durum exports, Peterson said USDA ratcheted that back in the November report by 5 MB. However, USDA also increased potential domestic use by 2 MB.

“We’ll see what happens with exports,” he said.

Canada’s durum exports have also been slower than expected and are running behind their projected level of exports, as well. They have 40 MB shipped out, which is ahead of a year ago, but it’s about 10 percent below their five-year average.

Peterson noted that both Canada’s internal projection, as well as the International Grains Council (IGC), have them getting close to 180 MB in exports for the year, “so they certainly have some ground to make up, as well.”

Like in the U.S., producer prices in Canada have also seen a little strength.

“One thing is there’s not a lot of depth or transparency in durum markets, but their producer bids on average are about $10.15 (in U.S. values),” he said. “And the recent export tender to Tunisia worked out to about $14.60 delivered to Tunisia. When you take off ocean freight and handling, there is some room to work with. The thing that’s been a bit disappointing is the anticipated demand from both Europe and North Africa due to crop problems over there. (That demand) has been slow to manifest.”

The IGC, in its most recent report, did lower expected world durum trade this year and did reduce potential EU durum imports.

Peterson explained that economic times are difficult for a lot of regions in the world along with supply chain issues and different variables at play that make export sales a real challenge.

“But we still anticipate, certainly in calendar year 2023, some better export demand from that part of the world,” he said.

“Also, European Union durum stocks are still projected to potentially be the lowest in 19 years, so there’s no question they’re going to need to import more durum, it’s just a matter of at what price and what month,” he added.

The other adjustment from the IGC was that it lowered Turkish imports a bit as the final crop numbers from Turkey were a bit better than expected.

“There’s just not a whole lot of news in the durum market, but hopefully this rally we’ve had in November will maybe take another leg up and it can entice some producer selling before we hit this slower period in December with the Christmas and New Year break,” he concluded.