South American harvest impacting soybean market

One of the big things taking place in the soybean market these days is the fact that harvest in Brazil is finally underway.
The soybean debate is an interesting one. The big talk all winter that we’ve been speaking to and not really deviating from is the fact that everyone is worried … can Brazil can still grow a crop with their late start, etc., etc.,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.
The short answer is yes.
Swenson explained that the difference between North America and South America is if a crop is planted a month late in the north, it could freeze and the crop could be lost, but if a crop in South America is planted a month late, they’ll be just fine.
He said the real ramifications come in the Safrinha corn crop. If they plant that a month late and then run out of moisture, then that would be a concern and that's where the market is building in some of these tighter stocks numbers.
When you look at the soybean crop, some were thinking they were going to be off 10-15 million metric tons because they were so late.
“During that delayed planting, when prices continued to run, people had the incentive to keep planting and markets kept on moving,” he said. “(But) they got the acres in and the rain came and they’re going to finish and they’re going to have a decent yield. So estimates around the 130 million metric ton mark aren’t exactly wrong. We think they’re going to be pretty much spot on. The question is, what is there going to be for damage loss?”
There is talk of growers down there defaulting on contracts because the fine for defaulting on contracts is less than the amount that cash beans have moved.
“So there’s going to be some internal logistics and fighting going on in that country around other things, but that country is basically just going to be a highway between South America and China in the next seven months and it’s going to keep on going,” he said. “Every one of those ships is going to be full of beans heading in that direction and the big question hanging out there is what happens to their Safrinha crop if it’s going to be even later. They’re running farther into the dry season because their export crop is the Safrinha crop, so if that’s not there and their ports are going to be full of beans for 6-7 months, well, corn from the U.S. might be the thing that surprises people most going forward.”
Demand for soybeans continues to be strong, although there was some let-up while China was absent during its new year holiday period. The bigger statement, Swenson noted, is that even though they’ve been buying from the U.S., going into the middle of the South American season growers had priced the majority of their beans even more than they normally have.
“The Chinese have finally started buying up here in the last month or so, but we see it slowing down from here,” he said. “I don’t think it’s because there’s no demand. It’s because we’re not the cheapest anymore because we don’t have it and they’re trying to store something you can’t.
“It’s more of attrition than a lack of demand,” he continued. “We don’t have it around here, so until prices get wild somewhere else, they don’t really need to fight for them here and you’re not going to see that demand come back in.”
With soybean stocks already near the 100 million bushel mark for the summer Swenson said he doesn’t anticipate them to come back here buying heavy anytime in the near-term because “that’s just going to make world markets go that much crazier.”
He pointed out there are very few producers around here that have any old crop soybeans remaining on-farm. In fact, back in October he said his firm called growers and said they were going 50-100 percent sold, but wanted to re-own calls. Nine out of 10 had already sold out, however.
“So by the time we were selling, they were already gone anyway,” he said. “I think that just shows there’s not a lot sitting out there. Like I said, if somebody calls wanting to buy something, who’s going to sell it to them. We don’t know at the moment.”
As far as pricing contracts for new crop, Swenson said they haven’t done much, maybe 10 percent.
“What we’re probably preparing most for this year is the fact we’re going to be buying puts and selling calls just to protect floors because these markets can still be very explosive, so we’re going to hedge a little bit,” he explained, adding that they normally start with 20-30 percent cash.
“This year you might see us using more options just to keep flexibility open for two reasons: one, we don’t know how wild this thing is going to get, what acres are going to look like, etc.; and two, as dry as everything is and you look at a picture of the drought monitor ... we don’t get worried about droughts until basically the crop is in the field because that whole drought monitor can be solved in the middle of March with a three-inch rain. But, no one, from Iowa to North Dakota to Montana and Minnesota, not many people are excited about selling a crop here before you get some moisture in the ground. That’s going to be our way of protecting – by using insurance that way and puts.”
Looking at local cash prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 1, the March cash price for soybeans was $13.57 and basis was -52 cents under. The October 2021 futures price was listed at $12.29 and basis was a positive +10 cents.