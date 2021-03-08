South American harvest impacting soybean market

One of the big things taking place in the soybean market these days is the fact that harvest in Brazil is finally underway.

The soybean debate is an interesting one. The big talk all winter that we’ve been speaking to and not really deviating from is the fact that everyone is worried … can Brazil can still grow a crop with their late start, etc., etc.,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.

The short answer is yes.

Swenson explained that the difference between North America and South America is if a crop is planted a month late in the north, it could freeze and the crop could be lost, but if a crop in South America is planted a month late, they’ll be just fine.

He said the real ramifications come in the Safrinha corn crop. If they plant that a month late and then run out of moisture, then that would be a concern and that's where the market is building in some of these tighter stocks numbers.

When you look at the soybean crop, some were thinking they were going to be off 10-15 million metric tons because they were so late.

“During that delayed planting, when prices continued to run, people had the incentive to keep planting and markets kept on moving,” he said. “(But) they got the acres in and the rain came and they’re going to finish and they’re going to have a decent yield. So estimates around the 130 million metric ton mark aren’t exactly wrong. We think they’re going to be pretty much spot on. The question is, what is there going to be for damage loss?”