South American issues impacting soybean market

Now that winter has officially begun in the Northern Hemisphere and harvest is behind us, the soybean market has turned its attention to South America where it’s summer and the growing season is in full swing.

According to Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., strong demand for dried distillers grains (DDGs) has pushed the corn market, and on the soybean side, good demand for soybean meal, as well as various issues in South America, has influenced the soybean market.

“You look at the corn side, you’ve got the DDGs calling the market while soybean meal has been strong, too, just because you’ve got lots of demand,” Swenson said. “You’ve got different issues going on down in South America, as well. You’ve got oilseed strikes going down there. You’ve got some port strikes … where they’re not really exporting much at the moment. You’ve got a lot of things there that are keeping our domestic meal prices strong, domestic oil products strong. That doesn’t look to be changing in the near term.”

That’s been one of the main drivers on the cash bean side. Although there haven’t been a lot of sales and China has slowed its imports lately, Swenson they are still “sniffing around.” It’s been a quiet couple weeks on that front, he explained, because this is typically a slower time of year as it’s a couple months after the U.S. soybean harvest and we’re going into the holidays.

Lately China and the U.S. have been butting heads again regarding trade issues, but Swenson doesn’t feel it will bring a halt to trade.