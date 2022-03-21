South American weather, global tensions impacting oilseed markets

The USDA, in its monthly supply and demand report, was expected to continue cutting its production estimates out of South America. It was also expected to make small revisions to soy exports out of the U.S. and possibly Chinese import needs. It increased U.S. soy exports by 40 million bushels (MB), which cut ending stocks to 285 MB, while it also lowered estimates for Chinese imports by 3 million metric tons (MMT).
The USDA cut its estimates of soy production in Brazil from 134 MMT to 127 MMT, while local agencies there are predicting 122 MMT and private firm StoneX predicts 121 MMT. For Argentina, the USDA predicts 43.5 MMT, while locals are predicting 40 MMT. Analysts commented that the USDA usually disappoints the market with the speed at which it lowers estimates. The USDA also lowered global rapeseed oil ending stocks to only a 26-day supply.
In Ukraine, several estimates indicate planted acres may be cut as much as 40 percent. There have also been estimates that winter crops, such as wheat and rapeseed, may suffer losses as well as a significant portion of those crops may go unharvested and much of the upcoming winter crops may not be planted. Ukraine planted nearly 3.5 million acres of winter rapeseed last year. For the vegetable oil market, it is even more concerning since most of the oilseed acres are in eastern Ukraine. The major commodity loss of this conflict is expected to be sunflower oil as this region represents 80 percent of global sunflower oil exports.
Countries needing to replace these exports are going to have a hard time finding alternative vegetable oils. Increasing exports of canola oil out of North America are a non-starter and it will be difficult for South America to significantly increase soybean oil exports without a reduction in seed exports or a diversion of oil from biofuel. A similar situation exists with palm oil where supplies have been tight on lower production as well as export restrictions by Indonesia.
In the USDA’s latest Oil Crops Outlook, they decreased U.S. canola oil imports to 3.98 billion pounds, .42 billion pounds less than last year due to the lower supply in Canada. They also said global stocks of the four major vegetable oils (palm, soy, canola and sunflower) are expected to decline to the lowest level since 2016 as a result of poor crops and volatility caused by the war in Ukraine.
In an expected move by the canola industry, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) finally completed its review of a proposed rule from the EPA outlining canola oil pathways to be used for renewable diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and liquid propane gas under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The fuel would qualify as an advanced biofuel under the RFS. EPA is expected to release its proposed rule on this soon
Local cash prices, as of March 16, at nearby crush plants ranged from $39.74 to $41.30 for March-April deliveries. This is up from $.74 to $1.30 in recent weeks. New crop canola prices also continue to strengthen, ranging from $31.78 to $32.70, increasing $1.40 in the last two weeks.
May canola closed at $1,113.90 per metric ton (MT) on March 16, up $22 per MT since the first of the month, although it was down on the day. The all-important November contract closed at $931.20 per MT. This was up a whopping $42 per MT since the first of March and continues to highlight the need for more canola acres this year. The concern that canola exports and crush continue to run too hot continues and price rationing needs to occur to slow down the pace. The November contract hit a high of $933.90 on March 9.