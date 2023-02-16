Corn prices have been pushing against the high $6 range in recent weeks due in large part to weather in South America.

“We’re pushing up against resistance here again. That $6.80-$6.90 seems to be a firm point of resistance, but we seem to be testing it again just on South America’s weather,” said Allison Thompson, the new president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn. Thompson recently purchased the business from former president Luke Swenson.

She noted that a lot of the rains there over the weekend of Feb. 11-12 seem to have hit some dry areas, but by no means are they out of the woods yet when it comes to moisture. Although the market would be keeping an eye on the forecast, she said it looks like it might be remaining dry for a lot of the following week, which is giving the market a little bit of a boost.

“Outside of that, we’re also starting to watch Brazil a lot more since they’re getting their second crop corn planting done,” she said. “They’ve started, but they’ve been having a lot of weather delays (due to recent rains) and those weather delays look like they may be continuing this week, as well.

“And, of course, the way that gets pushed back, it definitely could get pushed into more of their dry season and those early developmental stages,” she continued. “It’s definitely worth watching here going forward and it’s definitely putting some risk premium into the market.”

Because they’ve been experiencing some wet weather recently, that, of course, has delayed their soybean harvest, which is a little behind last year’s pace.

“We’re seeing the same follow through on the corn side with it just being later and going behind the harvest, as well,” she said.

In other news, Thompson noted that the ethanol side of the market is going pretty good with producers in the region still finding some decent basis bids for ethanol.

“It seems to be going good, but we have not had the greatest numbers on the weekly reports for ethanol, so it’s definitely something that bears watching … and USDA kind of proved that it may be slowing a little bit here, too, in their report last week,” she said. “It’s definitely something to keep an eye on – if it’s moved lower, if we continue to have some poor weekly production reports.”

She also noted that U.S. corn exports are also slow, with not a whole lot of fresh news on that end other than some typical buyers.

“I think everybody’s had their eyes on China for corn and soybean markets, especially on the corn side. We just haven’t had a lot (of sales),” she said. “We’ll see what happens, especially with their second crop down in South America. If there’s any weather worries there we could definitely see more business turn to the U.S. I think we’re all waiting on that.”

Looking ahead to the 2023 planting season, Thompson said current conditions still favor a lot of corn planting, especially considering that fertilizer prices continue to go down.

“It definitely favors more corn acres for this next year. We’re seeing new crop corn come back up to $6, (which) seems to be a good point of resistance,” she said. “We are recommending to make sure you’re caught up on your sales, or at least doing something out there when we are getting close to that $6 mark. It’s not a bad time to get caught up on some sales already for the 2023 crop.

“If we do see a pullback, I’d probably look for about $6.50, which seems to be the bottom of our recent range,” she said. “As of right now, we seem to be supported, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it trade back and forth between that range until we get some fresh news and we know more about South America’s production.”

Looking at regional prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 13, the February cash price for corn was $6.65 and basis was -17 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $6.12 and basis was +2 cents over.