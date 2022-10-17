Soybean basis levels high throughout the region

As harvest starts to get underway in the region, basis levels for soybeans are high, and it’s a similar story to corn.

“Basis levels for soybeans are record-high,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“The soybean pipeline, and corn pipeline, they’re empty,” he explained. “You’ve got a lot of players banking on harvest to build up some stocks finally because there’s just a lot of space out there.”

In fact, basis levels for soybeans are unusually high for this time of year and haven’t been at these levels for quite some time.

“I’ve got over 30 years of data for southwestern Minnesota (and) it looks like this is the best we’ve ever seen for a harvest basis. It just reflects an empty pipeline,” he said.

And, looking ahead to next year, Usset noted that November 2023 soybeans are around $13.70.

“That’s a profitable sale. Even with higher production costs, that’s a profitable sale…not wildly profitable, but profitable,” he said.

Looking at the numbers for soybeans, as well as corn and also wheat, Usset said he could make a case for a bullish market.

“I can look at the world numbers, the big perspective on stocks and carryouts, demand versus supply, and I can make a bullish case. I can grow little horns and all that good stuff (and make a case for a bullish market),” he said.

On the flip side, however, is Brazil, which is in the process of planting what is anticipated to be a very big crop.

“They talk about the size of the crop that could come out of Brazil, (and) we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, but if they produce what it looks like they could produce, they’re going to have a record crop…by 20 million metric tons they’re going to have a record crop and that will come around and we’ll have to deal with that in six months,” he said.

But that’s in the future. For right now, Usset said he’s looking at current prices here that are very good. In southwest Minnesota, soybeans are currently about $13.40 cash price in southwest Minnesota, give or take.

“To me, that’s the best opportunity, the best price any producers have seen. There was a period, March to mid-June, when things were better, but that was a while ago now,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 10, the October cash price for soybeans was $13.44 and basis was -33 cents under. The February 2023 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $13.98 and basis was +9 cents over.

“I think producers have got a choice to make whether to hold that grain at harvest or not,” he said. “The high basis levels indicate an immediate need to fill the pipeline right now. I think a lot of producers are going to put some away and I think they’ll be okay with that, but we’re starting from a high level.”