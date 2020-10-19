As soybean harvest across the U.S. begins to wind down, U.S. producers have been pleased not so much with their yields, but because demand has remained strong and prices have also maintained strength.
Looking at demand, China has continued to make significant purchases of U.S. soybeans, something the market is keeping a close watch on. But the big unknown in the soybean world is how South America is going to handle production this year, according to Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.
“We’re expecting close to record production out of Argentina and another record production number out of Brazil, but there’s a big knock on numbers for corn and beans right now,” Swenson said.
Swenson explained that Mato Grasso, which is the heart of bean country in Brazil, is off to its slowest start in well over a decade. The “knock out effect” from that is the later that the crop gets planted, the later it goes into the corn crop season.
“The later you push the bean season, the more likely it is that corn runs out of actual time to mature before the dry season shows up and really just cooks off what’s left of it,” he explained. “With those issues carrying through, I think the market is going to be building a little bit of a premium into the winter.”
It’s important that beans get a good start in order to recharge soils because the area has been very dry the last six months and rains forecast for mid-October are expected to help alleviate the dry conditions.
“Forecasts indicate they are going to get some decent rains. But I think that a low, mid-130 million tons (production) number might be under pressure going into future reports,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ll see anything in the November report, but the December (report) might readjust by that point going into Christmas and seeing where they estimate this thing after you’re officially past the heart of the planting window.”
Demand for U.S. soybeans remains strong. Swenson noted that soybean meal is strong in the U.S. and in China. Also, there are shortages coming out of South America where crush is down in Argentina and meal prices are “going a little wild” there.
Brazil basically is “bin bottom empty,” according to Swenson, and the U.S. is the only source for China, which “gobbled up” the biggest crop they’d seen on record.
“They’ve been buying at a pretty fervent pace in the U.S.,” he said. “We’re well ahead of multi-year averages for what China buys, reaching back prior to the trade war deals a little bit, so that’s good to see. We’re not home yet, but it’s good.”
Swenson feels China is going to keep buying through the election for a few reasons: 1) they don’t want to fight with President Trump going into the last month of the election; 2) the coronavirus has “really messed up their economy,” so they need to keep buying; and 3) floods this year have reduced production.
On top of that, China is trying to get its production to rebound and they’ve got domestic prices getting really high. And crush margins are high in China, as well, so they’re going to keep pulling.
“With the U.S. looking basically at a sub-300 billion bushel ending stocks number – and you haven’t even taken into account the full scale of potential demand this year – you can make the story both in corn and beans, but I think more so in beans that this winter could get pretty wild if there is anything close to a hiccup in Brazil,” he said.
Looking at local cash prices, Swenson noted that a lot of producers were selling $10 cash off the combine the first full week of October. The day he provided this report (Oct. 12), pressure pushed futures prices down about 25 cents, so producers weren’t getting $10 anymore. That said, Swenson said there have been a lot of beans priced and basis has been very strong.
“It looked like one of the main commercials (elevators) around here got caught short basis and they’ve been trying to bid up and get back into the game, so that’s been beneficial for a lot of guys – taking basically multi-year cash highs right into the elevator off the combine. It’s a pretty easy decision to make to sell something.
“We’ve just told guys to keep feeding the elevators and re-arm with calls; get some of the risk off the table, and on days like today, where we drop 25-30 cents with little news and no change in forecast in Brazil, you can make those decisions pretty easily,” he continued. “Re-owning and getting some of that risk off the table is the best way to go.”
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 12, the October cash price for soybeans was $9.94 and basis was -73 cents under. January 2021 futures price was listed at $10.67 and basis was up 1 cent.
Looking at soybean harvest, across the U.S. as a whole, yields have been hit or miss. There have been very good yields in a few areas and in others beans have been good but not amazing.
“I could see a little adjustment down due to the sentiment on how everything has reacted,” he said. “If you have to make the argument today I’d say leave (beans) unchanged. Corn, I’d shrink just a little bit as a country.”