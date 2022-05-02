Soybean demand still surprisingly good

Typically this time of year South America is dominating the world soybean market as the top source for the world’s buyers. But this year things are a bit different with many buyers finding their way to the U.S. for soybeans.

One of the big reasons for this anomaly is that the soybean crop in Brazil had some issues this year because weather conditions were too dry, which affected quality and yield. USDA has already indicated that in its monthly supply and demand reports.

“They had problems in Brazil, they did not have a bumper crop. The rainforest had a drought and that’s not something we see very often,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.

“I don’t know that it’s a surprise, necessarily, but it has been confirmed that South America did not have the crop that we had anticipated last fall,” she added.

And while Brazil is still the major supplier of beans, a result of the smaller than anticipated crop is that Brazil is not selling as many soybeans and the U.S. is seeing more sales than it normally would at this time.

“It’s pretty unique how the U.S. is continuing to sell soybeans, which is not something that happens very often,” she said, adding that in April USDA increased its U.S. soybean exports estimate slightly.

“Our exports are hanging in there. We should not be exporting soybeans right now. It should all be going to South America,” she continued. “(Brazil is) trying their best…and is certainly aggressive when it comes to exports…but they just can’t meet the demand and so buyers are still coming to the U.S. So keep that in mind. We still have great export sales in soybeans, even though it’s almost May, and that’s not something we see very often.”

Most of the U.S. sales are still going to China.

Besides the somewhat surprising demand, Jensen said the soybean market also “kind of got blindsided” in the latter half of April by a crisis in the palm oil market.

“There’s a palm oil crisis, but I haven’t settled on what’s going on,” she said. “(First) ‘there’s bans on exports...no, wait a minute, there’s not a ban, oops there is a ban.’ There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, and the palm oil market is huge.

“We don’t look at it that much because we don’t trade palm oil, but it does have an impact on the soybean market. So there were a lot of headlines last week in the soybean market about palm oil,” she added. “I’m still not sure how that’s going to be working. It’s something to think about, something off in the distance that we didn’t expect to happen. But it’s kind of blindsided us when it comes to soybeans. Keep that in mind that palm oil is also an impact when it comes to soybean oil prices.”

That said, Jensen said her biggest concern right now is with soybeans in the Northern Plains because if farmers have soybeans in their bins, the basis tends to get very poor.

“Unless you’re living next to a crush plant, our basis tends to get very poor, because they typically don’t book the shuttles of trains going out west anymore,” she said. “So if a farmer does have soybeans in their bin, we want to make sure that you’re telling your elevator manager or grain buyer how much you have because they may not have much of a home, and (the grain buyers) might actually stop bidding on old crop beans significantly earlier than you anticipate.

“So…make sure that you are being aggressive in trying to get those sold. Even if you deliver them to the elevator, get a basis fix because at a certain point they're going to stop bidding old crop beans and they’re just going to start bidding on the November contract,” she explained.

“Look at the market. If we switch from old crop to new crop, that’s a $1.50 drop and you don’t want to have to take a $1.50 drop in one day on your soybeans,” she added.

Looking at local prices, Jensen said in her area, which is not near a crush plant, beans are bringing $16 a bushel and basis is -75 cents under, which is a more normal basis for this time, but certainly worse than what producers saw last fall when basis was -10 cents under.

“So the basis is definitely weakening, and is kind of indicating that local elevators are not as interested in buying old crop beans. They have enough wheat and corn to move through their system,” she said. “If you are in the Northern Plains and have large amounts of soybeans, I would be concerned about holding on to those cash beans.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 26, cash soybean prices for May delivery were posted at $16.40 and basis was -45 cents under. The November 2022 soybean futures price was listed at $15.03 and basis was +9 cents over.

When it comes to producers marketing soybeans, Jensen is “very nervous” about old crop and the local market and advised producers who have old crop beans to talk to their buyer.

When it comes to new crop beans, she said prices are over $14 cash off the combine, which is a convenient thing to have.

“That’s something I definitely think farmers should be looking at,” she said. “I never would have imagined we would have that strong of a bid. Also, the basis for new crop beans is pretty good, as well, so you can just do a cash contract. I would not hesitate to do a cash contract off the combine.”

In the near-term the market will be keeping watch on the weather and planting progress. Recent cold, snow and rain events have caused planting delays across a wide swath of the Northern Plains, which could force changes in planting decisions.

Corn planting progress in particular is going to be watched closely because oftentimes when producers can’t get corn planted in a timely fashion they will switch to beans.

“I don't know if that will happen, but we’re going to be watching corn planting progress to see if any acres are going to switch to soybeans,” she said.

One last item for producers to keep a watch on is the volatility of the corn and soybean markets, although soybeans are the most volatile at this time, according to Jensen.

“They go up and down. The markets are not trading together,” she said. “Farmers have to watch the corn market and the soybean market because they are frequently trading in opposite directions. It’s an unusual time, so keep that in mind.”

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.