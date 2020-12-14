Soybean demand strong, but slowing

Demand for U.S. soybeans has been strong for the past several months, but there are signs that exports are slowing. Prices, however, continue to test the $11 mark.

“With soybeans we’ve seen a little more pressure,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “China has been a quiet buyer of U.S. soybeans and we continue to see decent exports. But they have slowed down tremendously from our record-setting pace that we saw since the first couple months of the marketing year. We’ve seen it slowly dwindle since then.”

The week of Thanksgiving was the marketing year low for sales. That said, U.S. soybean sales are “extremely” far ahead as far as pace is concerned and USDA is very likely going to have to increase export projections for soybeans.

“It’s not likely we’re going to see cancelations (of sales) because of the late planting in Brazil and the fact that (Brazil is) not going to have product available in that January, February, March timeframe like they normally would,” he said. “I think that’s going to bring China back to the market buying in the U.S.”

Right now, however, because of recent rains and the improving growing conditions in South America, that is putting some pressure on the soybeans and pulling the market down, according to Martinson.

Prices for soybeans are still holding “fairly decent.”

“Basis is still good because they still need the product,” he said. “They’re a little more aggressive on the bean side with basis because they’re trying to encourage product movement because of the export demand and the rapid shipments that are taking place right now out of the U.S.”