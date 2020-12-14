Soybean demand strong, but slowing

Demand for U.S. soybeans has been strong for the past several months, but there are signs that exports are slowing. Prices, however, continue to test the $11 mark.
“With soybeans we’ve seen a little more pressure,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “China has been a quiet buyer of U.S. soybeans and we continue to see decent exports. But they have slowed down tremendously from our record-setting pace that we saw since the first couple months of the marketing year. We’ve seen it slowly dwindle since then.”
The week of Thanksgiving was the marketing year low for sales. That said, U.S. soybean sales are “extremely” far ahead as far as pace is concerned and USDA is very likely going to have to increase export projections for soybeans.
“It’s not likely we’re going to see cancelations (of sales) because of the late planting in Brazil and the fact that (Brazil is) not going to have product available in that January, February, March timeframe like they normally would,” he said. “I think that’s going to bring China back to the market buying in the U.S.”
Right now, however, because of recent rains and the improving growing conditions in South America, that is putting some pressure on the soybeans and pulling the market down, according to Martinson.
Prices for soybeans are still holding “fairly decent.”
“Basis is still good because they still need the product,” he said. “They’re a little more aggressive on the bean side with basis because they’re trying to encourage product movement because of the export demand and the rapid shipments that are taking place right now out of the U.S.”
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Dec. 9, the December cash price for soybeans was $10.93 and basis was -65 cents under. The April 2021 futures price was listed at $11.64 and basis was plus 11 cents.
At the time of his report, Martinson was anticipating the next USDA supply and demand report due out Dec. 10, and even though he wasn’t expecting much to happen on the corn side, he was expecting that we should see the demand for soybeans increase.
“If it’s not going to be in this month it’s going to be in next month and they will have to increase exports,” he said. “But crush has been at a record pace and they’re going to have to increase crush, so the likelihood of stocks decreasing for soybeans is very, very good going forward.
“Now, that being said, the improving conditions are going to limit the availability in the market and we need to pull back and clean this up and allow another group of buyers to come into the market and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” he added.
Martinson pointed out world production is going to be “the big thing” and he was expecting that to decrease in the Dec. 10 report from USDA.
“That’s the other aspect that we have to keep an eye on is where production is going to come (from) and when South America will be able to start shipping product,” he said. “That will dictate just how much the U.S. soybean market can handle.”
Even though prices are in the upper $10 range, Martinson said he is advising producers to be a little patient.
“Really just be patient. Wait, let’s not do any pricing,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a little bit better product after the first of the year. Once China realizes they’re not going to get their needs met through South America, they’re going to be buying aggressively through the U.S., at least to get their February and March needs met.”
Looking ahead to the 2021 growing season, Martinson feels there’s going to be a lot of competition for acres.
“We’re going to have an acres race. We need to be watching new crop because there will be an acres race once we get to spring. All crops need to buy acres,” he said.
Martinson sees soybean acres increasing by about 5-6 million from the 2020 acreage, and also feels corn acres will stay stable or going up.
“I do think we will see more acres because we’re going to gain back a lot of our prevent plant acres,” he said. “We had a lot of prevent plant last year. And because of the dry conditions that’s going to help bring back prevent plant acres into play.”
