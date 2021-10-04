Soybean futures prices hovering around $13

Soybean harvest is winding down and as it does, soybean prices off the combine are ranging from $12.50-$12.70 with futures bumping up around $13.

“When you’re looking at markets in general, we’re bouncing up against $13 on futures. $13.08 is a big resistance point,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Sept. 28. “We haven’t been able to push through that even though we’ve got sustained exports going. You’ve got China buying a handful of cargos a week. It hasn’t been a crazy pace, but they’re still moving and people are happy seeing that.”

Swenson noted that basis – zero at harvest in the Red River valley – is “very interesting.”

“When we were hitting -40 (cents) under this spring, we were locking up some harvest basis knowing that it was early China buying that was helping us out,” he said. “But then you had the hurricane that came through and screwed up the Gulf from the export side, and we quickly saw basis up here jump another 20-30 cents as the (Pacific Northwest port) was pulling grain going west rather than south … and China was looking for some of those extra harvest bushels they were worried they weren’t going to get out of the South.”

That factor has been playing strong on the cash side and growers have been pricing a lot of cash right off the combine, he added.

“In some of the really yield hit areas, you’re actually seeing concern because guys that had priced 35-40 bushels to the acre might not quite be getting it, so there’s a little bit of panic and nervousness there,” he said. “Thankfully, futures hadn’t moved too much when they made those final sales, so it’s not like you see guys buying out a dollar or two in the red, but it is a little concerning that you see some people concerned about making deliveries on all the bushels they priced at harvest already.”