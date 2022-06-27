Soybean market anticipating planted acreage report

The June 30 actual planted acreage report from USDA is highly anticipated and very important to the soybean market.
“USDA was calling for a substantial increase in acres in the original planting intentions survey at the end of March. We’ll see if those plantings were realized,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
Olson explained how USDA surveys farmers in March to ask what crops they intend to plant, and then conducts another survey in June to find out how many acres of each crop they planted. That data is compiled and then released by USDA on June 30.
“Given the interesting spring that we had (with the cool, wet weather and delayed planting in some areas), especially here in the Northern Plains, I think that will be a highly anticipated report on how many acres and what different crops got planted,” he said.
In the past there have been years when USDA has resurveyed some states based on the planting progress, or lack thereof. North Dakota has been one of those states with a follow-up survey in July when producers didn’t get all the crops planted.
“(USDA hasn’t) made any announcements whether that will happen specifically or not, but the June report is going to be followed very closely. Both corn and soybean markets will respond to that,” he said.
Now, with planting complete, the market will be turning its attention to the weather for direction in the coming weeks.
People are also reading…
“The weather market will be impacting the soybean market pretty soon as well, so we’ll be watching for that,” he said. “We’re going to be squarely in the weather markets for the next several months.”
Prices, he noted, are still somewhat volatile and every new weather report is going to have an impact on both the corn market and soybean market, so producers should be prepared for that.
“Hopefully the weather is favorable for us,” he said. “For soybeans that’s kind of the big deal right now…the weather and what kind of acreage we’re looking at. We’re focused on U.S. production and U.S. production potential.”
Another market factor is what’s happening in South America. With their soybean harvest complete, Olson said the market has a pretty good idea of how many bushels Argentina and Brazil produced.
“The real question is the Chinese demand base. Based on the most recent reports, the Chinese have been importing about their normal levels of soybeans from Brazil, which is a good sign even though the Chinese economy is having some problems now because of the shutdowns due to COVID,” he said. “It seems as though the soybean demand and their import pace are about what we saw typically for the last couple years. So that’s a good sign.
“The markets are watching that because that will have an indicator on potentially what our U.S. soybean export pace will look like this fall,” he continued. “We usually use that as kind of a proxy or indicator of what kind of demand we expect out of China based on the purchases from Brazil.”
For now, the market has been kind of quiet, Olson noted, adding the big thing the market is looking at is the production potential – what U.S. production capacity might look like because our inventories of soybeans are back down to tight supplies.
“I do think we have enough to last until harvest. I don’t think we’re going to have any major issues that way, but we’re back down to those tighter supplies versus what we had especially during the trade war when we had soybeans coming out of our ears,” he said.
Looking at prices around the area, Olson noted that Casselton soybeans were at $16.10 for immediate delivery at Casselton, N.D., on June 20. At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 21, the July cash price for old crop soybeans was $16.13 per bushel and basis was 10 cents over. The October 2022 futures price was listed at $15.15, and basis was 22 cents under.