At this time, demand for soybeans is good, although soon enough world demand will be moving to South America as harvest there continues. And as this usual trend moves ahead, soybean prices have been fluctuating.

“The soybean market is back to its whipsaw ways – we’re up 20 (cents), we’re down 20. We’re up 25, we’re down 30. And it’s dependent on the rain in South America,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “If you’re wondering why soybeans were down 30, it’s because there was a rain forecast for South America. If you’re wondering why soybeans are up 30, it’s because the rain didn’t happen in South America. So we are watching the crop (there) very closely.”

Jensen explained that corn and soybeans are very different markets. One, soybeans, is very dependent on exports for success, while corn is much less dependent on exports and more reliant on domestic demand. And at this time, the two markets are in different places and producers should be marketing them differently, as well.

“You should be marketing your corn and your soybeans separately. Soybeans are kind of the opposite of corn right now,” she said. “We have a strong price today for soybeans, and the market right now is 36 cents lower if you’re going to hold it into the summer…36 cents lower from today’s price to June’s price. So there is a huge incentive right now to get those soybeans out of the bin and get them into the market.

“If you are still bullish on beans, if you still think beans are going to rally, maybe you want to re-own those with a call option instead,” she continued. “If your trucks are sitting around and you’re trying to figure out what to do this winter, haul in the soybeans and buy them back on paper if you are still bullish.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 31, cash soybean prices for February delivery were posted at $14.95 and basis was -40 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was $13.66 and basis was -2 cents under.

As she mentioned, demand for soybeans is good and export sales are right on target with last year’s sales.

“Things are holding together. The market overall is really just looking south and seeing what South America is going to end up giving us for competition,” she said, adding that the market is anticipating some strong competition from Brazil and Argentina.

“That’s why the market is inverted. It wants you to deliver your crop today because there’s good demand for it today,” she explained.

“Every year we forget about the Chinese new year, (when) China and Asia kind of backs off buying a little bit during their new year. That celebration is over and we do think they’re going to be back in the market being aggressive buyers,” she continued. “So, we do want to get rid of soybeans. If you have soybeans in the bin, I would much rather own them on paper than I would a physical commodity. If you still want to own your beans, I think you’re much better off owning them on paper.”

In South America, while Argentina has experienced dry conditions and is anticipating slightly less production than estimated earlier, Brazil is expecting a huge bean crop this year, which will provide ample competition.

Jensen said it was also important to talk about old crop/new crop soybeans and start thinking about spring planting plans.

“When farmers are making their plans for 2023, corn is winning right now. Corn is probably a better option to plant than soybeans,” he said. “But, if you have old crop beans, the planting intentions really don’t affect old crop prices very much. So if you’re thinking, ‘Oh, soybeans (will) have to buy acres,’ they might, but they’re not going to buy those acres with July futures, they’re going to buy those acres with November futures.

“So do not use the fact that maybe acreage is going to be down for soybeans in the U.S. this year, that isn’t really impacting the soybeans that you have in your bin, but it might impact what you’re going to put in the ground,” she added.

Looking at prices for old crop beans, as of Jan. 30, March futures were $15.35 and November futures were $13.66, about $1.70 difference between old crop and new crop.

“So make sure that you are following the appropriate fundamentals for the appropriate crop year,” she said.

“We’ve gone up over $15 cash and then we’ve dipped back under. That seems to be a sticking point. Today we’re at $14.95, but the market is only $14.59 for the summer delivery, and so we are 36 cents less for summer delivery,” she continued. “And if you want to hold your beans all the way until next fall, prices are at only $13.17 for fall delivery, so you are going to lose $1.78 if you keep those beans in the bin until harvest (this fall). That’s a huge difference.

“The $15 cash does have a nice ring to it, I will admit, but just be careful about how much you’re holding out for. Can you recoup that on paper? Do you just maybe buy back a call option and have a little less risk? Soybeans really are volatile right now. If you’re going to hold them in the bin you better be prepared for a roller coaster,” she added.

Taking that into consideration, Jensen feels that right now corn is the better option for farmers for planting.

“When you run the numbers, it seems like corn is winning, especially since the price of fertilizer has dropped down,” she said. “We’ve had a little bit of a drop in urea (prices) and when nitrogen is cheaper that helps make corn look more attractive. When you run a cash flow, corn seems to do better than soybeans.

“So right now, corn looks like a better alternative for planting. But we’ve got a long way to go before spring, so let's see how everything settles down,” she concluded.