Soybean market balancing old crop/new crop scenarios

At this time, just weeks before producers will get out in the fields and start planting their 2021 crops, the soybean market is trying to balance what’s happening with old crop soybeans while trying to look ahead to what could happen with the new crop.

Looking at old crop soybeans, USDA came out with its revised March supply and demand estimates and there essentially was no change, according to Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. No one was expecting any big changes as the March report typically doesn’t hold a lot of surprises, and there weren’t any.

“We’re just kind of staying the course,” he said.

Even though there wasn’t much in terms of new news, there are things that are going on and that people are watching, Olson noted.

“Seasonally, our exports of soybeans drop off very quickly as we get into this February/March time period and then it turns into a trickle,” he said. “We do have a few more export sales and we have a few more shipments going out on the export market, but seasonally this is a very slow time for exports throughout the rest of the summer.”

He pointed out the U.S. will get some more shipments that start to come back into play in the August/September time period as people are trying to finish out and wait for the new crop supplies to become available.

From a farmer’s standpoint, Olson said the number one thing for them is to not expect any big Chinese buys in the near-term.

“If they do it will be a total shock to the market because they have essentially shifted their entire purchasing into the South American/Brazilian crop right now,” he said.