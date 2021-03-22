Soybean market balancing old crop/new crop scenarios

At this time, just weeks before producers will get out in the fields and start planting their 2021 crops, the soybean market is trying to balance what’s happening with old crop soybeans while trying to look ahead to what could happen with the new crop.
Looking at old crop soybeans, USDA came out with its revised March supply and demand estimates and there essentially was no change, according to Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. No one was expecting any big changes as the March report typically doesn’t hold a lot of surprises, and there weren’t any.
“We’re just kind of staying the course,” he said.
Even though there wasn’t much in terms of new news, there are things that are going on and that people are watching, Olson noted.
“Seasonally, our exports of soybeans drop off very quickly as we get into this February/March time period and then it turns into a trickle,” he said. “We do have a few more export sales and we have a few more shipments going out on the export market, but seasonally this is a very slow time for exports throughout the rest of the summer.”
He pointed out the U.S. will get some more shipments that start to come back into play in the August/September time period as people are trying to finish out and wait for the new crop supplies to become available.
From a farmer’s standpoint, Olson said the number one thing for them is to not expect any big Chinese buys in the near-term.
“If they do it will be a total shock to the market because they have essentially shifted their entire purchasing into the South American/Brazilian crop right now,” he said.
Looking at South America, Olson noted there are some delays in the Brazilian harvest and there are some quality concerns coming up with the Brazilian soybeans because of wet weather, especially in the north.
“We are expecting the average yields, as well as the quality, to improve as harvest moves its way south,” he said. “Things will improve in the Brazilian harvest and in their quality. There’s no doubt there’s a larger than normal portion of the Brazilian crop has some quality issues to it.”
Just how much of the crop is an issue, that is open, and the market will continue debating.
“As we get into the summer months, one of the things that people are watching as an indicator is whether the higher crop prices have done their job of rationing, because we know we’re going to be really tight on supplies,” he said. “We know the amount of soybeans left in the bin just before harvest this coming fall is going to be paper thin and high prices ration usage,” Olson said.
“We normally don’t see a lot of new export demand this time of year, so it’s really in the crush sector and we have been having very strong crushing numbers for the last 12 months,” he continued, adding that the profits have been very strong. “The crushing industry, they bounce around from week-to-week, but they have been very strong historically. There’s very good demand for soybean oil, as well as for the meal.”
Olson feels the thing the markets will be watching for with the old crop is whether that record demand pace has started to slow.
“When you do the math from the USDA forecast, I think that at the end of the year they’re going to come in pretty close, but we need to have a slowing of the crush pace in order to reach the USDA numbers,” he said. “One of the indicators the market is looking at is how many soybeans are we crushing each month.”
The market gets monthly updates, not only from USDA, but also from NOPA (National Oilseed Processors Association). NOPA, Olson explained, does a survey of their members each month and is one of the measuring sticks the market uses, so there’s an industry source and a USDA source for some of this same information.
Looking at new crop soybeans, Olson said the first big question is: how many acres will we plant? That information will come out in the March 31 prospective plantings report, which is formed on information from a farmer-based survey of 80,000 farmers across the U.S. asking what they intend to plant this spring. The surveys are beginning now.
“USDA knows things can change, that weather can have an influence, and that prices can also impact plans, but they’re asking what farmers are planning at the time of the survey,” he said. “On March 31, we’re going to get not necessarily what the analysts and traders and people forecasting are expecting, but what farmers are thinking. That will obviously set the stage as we move into spring’s work.
“I guarantee March 31 is going to be an exciting day in the marketplace. I just don’t know if prices are going to go up or down,” he continued. “Whether the farmers agree with the numbers or not, those are the ones we’re going to use until we get better information. So those March numbers will be used until we get into May/June and we get better information as to what actually got seeded. So from a planning and marketing standpoint, we have to keep that in the back of our head.”
Then, the next question becomes: what is going to be that split between corn and soybeans? USDA came out in February with its first rough estimates, and Olson didn’t want to put too much pressure on those numbers, but it’s a starting point.
“We’re looking at about 91 million acres of corn and about 90 million acres of soybeans,” he said. “That’s up from a little over 83 million acres of soybeans last year, so a common question I’m getting is: where is the extra 7 million acres going to come from? The short answer is there’s going to be some shifting of acres between crops, but most people forget about the 10 million acres of prevent plant we had nationally last year. Now it’s not going to go to zero, but there’s going to be a significant amount of those acres that will come back into production.
“So when you account for the prevent plant acres coming back into production, and then you adjust for some small shifts in all of the other crops, we can easily come up with 91 million acres of corn and 90 million acres of soybeans, because we’ve done it before,” he continued, adding that back in 2017 and 2018 there was about an equal split of 90 million acres apiece or corn and soybeans.
Olson also pointed out that producers are going to hear reports of private industry people surveying farmers and reporting on what they intend to plant. Although that’s good information and they should pay attention to it, he cautioned producers that those surveys are not as large or extensive as USDA’s in March.
“The private guys don’t contact as many farmers and so they’re taking the surveys they have and extrapolating that or multiplying that out,” he said. “USDA just surveys a lot more people and is a lot more scientific about who they contact, making sure they have enough farmers in each state to really represent what’s happening.”
In the soybean market, the news is going to start to quiet and slow down in the coming weeks. Things the market will be watching include South American production, and it is anticipated they will get better yield results as harvest progresses.
“That will have an impact on both old crop and new crop soybeans,” he said. “But please understand that the Brazilian crop is still very large; they’re still going to have plenty of soybeans to sell. You’ll likely hear of some strange things happening here and there, but they’re just going to be little news flashes. The underlying trend is still what we expect to happen.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 16, the March cash price for soybeans was $13.73 per bushel and basis was -45 cents under. The September 2021 futures price was listed at $12.43 and basis flat at -3 cents under.