Soybean market considers recent rain events

It’s said that the month of August or, more specifically, the weather in August, makes or breaks the soybean crop. Well, after a slow start to the month in terms of moisture, the latter half of the month saw some rain events over many areas of the western Corn Belt that may go a long way in helping the crop in that region.

“For soybeans, August weather is very important and (those rains) have got to help,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota.

Rains fell across a wide swath of eastern North Dakota, as well as western, central, and southern Minnesota, all to varying degrees. Rains also fell in the eastern Corn Belt, although that region hasn’t been suffering through oppressive heat and drought conditions for much of the summer like the western Corn Belt. Also, Hurricane Ida pushed its way into the southern gulf area of the U.S. late in August and it’s not known yet how that may or may not impact the market.

“It’s a similar story in soybeans as in corn. The bears are making a play on the damages and potential delays caused by Hurricane Ida,” he said. “I just don’t know how big those problems are or how enduring they will be. But just like corn, those rains we got are very beneficial, particularly to the soybean market.”

On the demand side, as in corn, the marketing year, which ended Aug. 31, is ending with a very tight carryout situation.

“Nevertheless, we kind of need a big demand story to emerge. We’re talking the same stuff we’ve been talking about for months, and just like corn, I can’t help but look at the change in the new crop for 2021 versus new crop for 2022,” he said.