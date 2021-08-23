Soybean market considers two different crops

For soybeans, as it is with the corn market, there are basically two different crops being considered – one in the eastern Corn Belt, which is looking good, and the other in the western Corn Belt, which is slowly deteriorating.

“The eastern Corn Belt is very different from the western Corn Belt in terms of the soybean crop in those areas. In the eastern Corn Belt, we’re looking at very high yields and some record yields in a few states. The western Corn Belt – we’re having some trouble,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

“The difference is that most of the focus is on new crop soybeans, the crop that’s growing in the field and producers are going to try and harvest in the next couple months.”

In its latest report on Aug. 12, which was based on a survey of producers during the first week of August, USDA did reduce its national average yield for soybeans, but not by much.

“The reduction in the soybean yield was not as large as it was proportionally in the corn yield,” Olson said.

In its July report, using trend line yields, which is the average yield adjusted for improved farming practices, USDA estimated the average yield at 50.8 bushels per acre. At that time, the trade was estimating yield at 50.4 bushels per acre. USDA’s August estimate is 50.0 bushels per acre.

Using the latest numbers, that would put total bushels produced at 4.339 billion bushels (BB). In July, USDA estimated total soybean production at 4.4 BB, while the trade was anticipating a 4.375 BB crop. Not dramatic changes, but there was a slight reduction.