There will be more soybeans planted this year in the U.S. than last year, but soybean stocks are tight and if there are any problems with the 2023 crop, producers could see some “fireworks” in the market this summer.

“Soybean acres are up from last year. We’re increasing corn acres, we’re increasing soybean acres, but soybeans are not quite as exciting as corn,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “There’s no giant jump of soybean acres in any one place like there is for corn, but soybeans have been hanging in there, as well.

According to the Prospective Plantings Report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on March 31, U.S. soybean growers intend to plant 87.5 million acres in 2023, up slightly from last year. The tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, as well as Wisconsin, are expecting acreage increases of 100,000 or more from last year. Record-high acreage is expected in Illinois, Nebraska, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“We didn’t see any significant jumps in any particular states, just an overall increase in soybean plantings,” Jensen said. “Soybeans are easy to plant, they’re an easy crop for farmers to grow, and if the price looks good for this fall, I have no doubt farmers will get them in the ground.”

Looking at prices, she noted that new crop beans were just over $13 futures as of April 11.

“So you’re looking at maybe $12.50 cash at harvest. Soybeans probably want to give a little push to get guys to commit to plant soybeans, as well. The market maybe needs to do a little bit of work for new crop contracts.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 11, cash soybean prices for April delivery were posted at $14.36 and basis was -25 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was $13.10 and basis was flat at zero.

“One of the things to look at for soybeans is that we live on a razor-thin margin and traders have become used to that. We don’t have a lot of ending stocks for soybeans, and they’re very snug again this year,” she said. “So if there is a hint of a problem, either with planting or this summer (during the growing season), soybeans could be a volatile market because we’re not sitting on a large cushion of soybeans, there are no soybeans to fill in if there is a crop problem.

“So soybeans have the potential to have some fireworks. But at this time, the market feels confident the U.S. producer will produce another bumper crop and we’ll get it (planted) in a timely fashion and things will go good,” she added.

One of the reasons for the tight stock situation is that China has made some unexpected soybean purchases from the U.S. earlier this year at a time when they are typically sourcing beans from South America. China has continued to make additional buys, which is bringing ending stocks down.

“That’s one of the concerns is our ending stocks,” she said, noting that the U.S. is ahead of last year’s pace when it comes to export sales. “We’ve had relatively high priced soybeans, (and) Brazil is harvesting a bumper crop, and yet our export sales are running ahead of a year ago. Those don’t seem to be adding up.

“We have a market where the demand for soybeans from China is never ending, so I think that’s one of the reasons why the soybean market is hanging in there so strong. There is still good demand for soybeans,” she continued.

“Soybean stocks are tight and it’ll be interesting to see if we continue these large export sales that were not expected. If we get a little hint of crop problems (this summer), there is the potential for fireworks,” she added.

Demand for soybeans in the U.S. is expected to be driven by stronger demand for domestic crush – largely driven by growth in biofuel use – while exports likely face competition from continued production growth in South America during the 2023-24 U.S. marketing year.

While Brazil is looking at a record-breaking harvest at a possible 5.5 billion bushels, Argentina’s soybean crop was not quite so good this year because of dry conditions.

“Soybean harvest in South America has actually been going okay. Brazil has 82 percent of its harvest complete. It’s a little bit slower than last year, but overall it’s fine,” Jensen said. “(But) Brazil tends to have logistics issues. They’re not quite where the U.S. logistics market is, and so the U.S. is still the number one reliable supplier of soybeans. If you need soybeans in a hurry you have to go to the U.S. to get them.”

While producers are anxiously awaiting the start to planting, Jensen advised them to “stay on your toes.”

“I think the soybean market can certainly have some fireworks if we get a hint of a crop problem and there will be stocks changes as time goes on, as well,” she concluded.