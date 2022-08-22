Soybean market faring better than others

Soybean prices, like prices in other grain commodities, are well off their highs. But, unlike other commodities, soybeans have been able to retain a bit more strength.

“Soybeans had a pretty good run … and was the only market really, out of the three major markets – soybeans, corn, and wheat – that was able to recover over 50 percent of their recent high to low trading range,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Technically, they were able to rally up above that 50 percent and even got close to a 67 percent retracement.”

Much of that was a result of improving demand as China started to come back into the market and buy exports from the U.S. again. The U.S. also sold some to Mexico and to unknown destinations, so there have been some decent sales in the first half of August.

“But (more of it) came off of the concerns about soybeans in August during their critical crop development stage of pod filling and the hot, dry forecasts,” he said. “So we saw a pretty good weather premium be built back into the soybean market in the middle of August.”

Looking at local prices, cash bids are coming in around $13.37-$13.40 and basis was “about 50 cents under, which has widened out a little bit.”

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 16, the August delivery price was $13.49 per bushel and basis was -30 cents under. The November 2022 futures price was listed at $13.79 and basis was -33 cents under.

“Historically, we’re still in the upper ranges of the prices for the commodities. It just shows, as we go through the growing season and we check off the boxes for the concerns of crop development, the market kind of gives back so much each month as the crop gets closer to being made,” he said.

In the near-term, Martinson said the biggest issue the market is watching at this time is the weather during the last half of the month. As of Aug. 16, he said the market is looking at transitioning from the hot, dry forecast during the first half of August to a cool, wet forecast heading into the last half of August where the market is going to see this crop develop.

He pointed out that conditions in the western Corn Belt, just like in corn, are deteriorating rapidly as that crop has been under stress from the hot, dry conditions.

“But the central and eastern Corn Belt look really good and that crop has the potential to be a record. It’s going to be east versus west,” he said. “Will the east be enough to overshadow what we’re going to lose in the west?”

That said, recent reports from USDA that came out Aug. 12, including supply and demand and crop progress reports, brought a cloud over the market.

“The report was not friendly to the soybean side of things,” he said. “It showed a higher yield (estimate), which was a surprise to a lot of the trade. Because of the current crop condition ratings, we didn’t expect we’d be looking at a higher yield.”

In its report, USDA increased its yield estimate by 0.4 of a bushel to 51.9 bushels per acre, which would be a record. Acres were reduced a little, as well, though not as much as anticipated. With the increased yield estimate along with the total acreage, USDA put the new production estimate at 4.5 billion bushels.

“The August report estimates the largest soybean crop on record, if realized. And so that kind of took some of the wind out of the sails for soybeans and it brought the market down a little bit,” he said, adding that the improving weather forecast added a little bit of selling into the mix.

“(At this time) I don’t think beans will see a lot of pressure. They might come down to testing their lows, but they’re going to set up in the trading range until they get a little more clarification on what the crops are going to be and the potential of the crop.”

Looking ahead, Martinson is hopeful China continues to be a buyer, noting their hog margins have improved, which is one of the things that has helped bring some demand in the country back. A quarantine there is also helping because that’s increasing the demand for soybean oil, as well.

“So all that is kind of helping put some underlying strength underneath the market. But improving weather right now is the big thing that the market is watching and that’s pulling some of the weather premium back out in the soybean market at this time,” he concluded.