Soybean market focused on South America

At the start of February, the soybean market was laser-focused on South America, mainly soybean production and the weather.
“For soybeans, everything has been focused on South America. The reports we’re hearing (indicate) the northern regions are looking at about 10 percent lower production than expected pretty much across the board,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.
“Too much rain in the north has hurt the bushels and the quality, so that’s lowered some of the production. That is starting to show up now when they're starting to get a little deeper into the harvest,” he continued. “The center/southern (region) has gotten hit really hard by the drought, especially in the southern regions like Rio Grande do Sul, which is looking at a huge crop problem with huge losses expected.”
Martinson noted that private analysts and the government agencies in both Argentina and Brazil have consistently continued to lower production estimates, almost on a weekly basis.
“It seems to be now that we’re in a race to who can get to the lowest number the fastest,” he said, adding that a few analytical and other agencies used to come out monthly and they’re now doing it every two weeks and they are starting to get now below the 130 million metric ton (MMT) mark in a lot of their estimates.
“It does look like we are now going to see an adjustment and the crop is now likely to go below that 135 MMT for estimates,” he said. “Right now, USDA is at 139 MMT and most of the private ones are between 128 and 133 MMT, so we’re still looking at a pretty good drop.
“The (state of) Rio Grande do Sul (accounts for) about 16-18 percent of the country’s soybeans and they look like they’re going to have basically a crop failure because of it being so hot and dry,” he added.
Another region close by looks like it will come in a little bit below average, but the region has picked up some rains and will be a little bit better.
“All of that is kind of making some of the buyers a little bit nervous and we have seen strong demand for soybeans in the export market over the last 10 days,” he said, adding that the U.S. saw three huge sales taken place the last week of January, including China and then an unknown destination coming in to buy. “That tells us that they’re a little bit worried about where the supply is going to be and that South America might not be able to meet their late summer needs. That’s bringing some of that demand to us, which is helping prop the price up, and beans are trying to buy acres or at least try to hold on to acres and not lose them to other crops.”
For the Northern Plains region in the U.S., Martinson said that every crop has to buy acres and there will be strong competition for those acres this spring.
“We need to increase the wheat acres. We need to increase barley and all of the specialty crops. So there’s going to be a good competition for acres and right now we’re finally starting to see beans (compete),” he said. “Basis levels are tightening up for new crop, we’re seeing futures rally, so it’s the best of both worlds right now taking place in the soybean market as they try to buy acres for 2022.
“Basis levels have tightened almost 40 cents in a matter of a week, so that’s telling us that there is some export demand that’s out there and these elevators are needing to try and secure product in their area and they’re trying to get the acres brought in,” he continued. “And we’ve got the crush plants, so they’re starting to come into play, too. Some areas, even though they’re not going to be buying this year, by next year they’re going to be looking at buying, so there is some competition and some jockeying for acres in some areas.”
Martinson is anticipating that there will be an increase in planted acres for both soybeans and corn, but feels that spring wheat acres will be down.
“The key will be how much or what kind of contracts come with the specialty crops. With the price of soybeans going up, that’s going to increase the price of dry edible beans because they have to compete against each other, so it’s going to be interesting to see who wins out,” he said. “I know barley is getting some acres, oats is starting to see some attraction, canola and sunflower – all these crops need to add acres and they’re all going to be competing. Right now beans are trying to grab the biggest share of that.”
Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 1, the February delivery price was $14.81 per bushel and basis was -45 cents under. The June 2022 futures price was listed at $15.27 13.04 and basis was +35 13 cents over.
One factor that may influence planting decisions is the price of fertilizer. Just a few weeks ago those prices were on the rise, but lately Martinson has seen a change with some producers able to negotiate a little lower price with suppliers and about a $150 a ton drop in fertilizer prices.