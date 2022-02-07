Soybean market focused on South America

At the start of February, the soybean market was laser-focused on South America, mainly soybean production and the weather.

“For soybeans, everything has been focused on South America. The reports we’re hearing (indicate) the northern regions are looking at about 10 percent lower production than expected pretty much across the board,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“Too much rain in the north has hurt the bushels and the quality, so that’s lowered some of the production. That is starting to show up now when they're starting to get a little deeper into the harvest,” he continued. “The center/southern (region) has gotten hit really hard by the drought, especially in the southern regions like Rio Grande do Sul, which is looking at a huge crop problem with huge losses expected.”

Martinson noted that private analysts and the government agencies in both Argentina and Brazil have consistently continued to lower production estimates, almost on a weekly basis.

“It seems to be now that we’re in a race to who can get to the lowest number the fastest,” he said, adding that a few analytical and other agencies used to come out monthly and they’re now doing it every two weeks and they are starting to get now below the 130 million metric ton (MMT) mark in a lot of their estimates.

“It does look like we are now going to see an adjustment and the crop is now likely to go below that 135 MMT for estimates,” he said. “Right now, USDA is at 139 MMT and most of the private ones are between 128 and 133 MMT, so we’re still looking at a pretty good drop.