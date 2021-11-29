Soybean market gets push following USDA report

The soybean market got a little push in early November when USDA came out with its supply and demand report and continued to ride along through the rest of the month.

“Once the USDA report came out that showed lower production than anticipated because yield didn’t increase like we thought it would, that’s helped beans to push back up again,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“Meal has been the leader of this push. Bean oil had been the one that had been driving the market because of the strong demand and the increased demand for biofuels, but now, all of a sudden we’re switching away from that and it’s going over toward the meal side,” he added.

Meal has been taking the lead because of concerns over a shortage of lysine and the need for more soybean meal, Martinson pointed out, as well as the fact that Argentina is looking at a little dry spell and their production could be trimmed because of that. Those factors have combined to help push the meal, which has been supporting soybeans.

Martinson also noted that while basis is good, demand has just been okay.

“We have some export concerns. (Sales have been) nothing stellar,” he said.

Much of that can be attributed to the rapid planting progress taking place in Brazil.

“It has lowered their price and made them actually more competitive than the U.S. right now as far as their export market is concerned and that’s pushed China to actually be buying soybeans for December, February, and March delivery when we normally would be getting those exports,” he said. “We’re actually seeing China buying from Brazil because they’re cheaper beans.”