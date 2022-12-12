Soybean market keeping watch on South America

While the U.S. continues to make export sales, it’s not at the pace needed to make USDA’s goal. In the meantime, the market is watching South America and how the soybean crop down there is progressing.

“We’re seeing exports, but not to the pace we want to meet USDA’s needs and make everybody happy,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “That’s one of the conflicts in this market. We’ve got some bullish news coming out of South America that’s keeping us intrigued. Brazil is expecting a monster (crop) and that hasn’t changed. I think the reality of that is what is putting pressure on the market.”

In regard to exports, China is still buying and the U.S. has been selling some to Mexico, both corn and beans. Swenson noted the U.S. sold some random cargos of both to different respective spots, but more sales are needed to achieve USDA’s goal.

“Obviously, we’re looking to see those half-million ton sales and million ton sales come into China to catch up our book with USDA demand. They’ve had 130,000 tons in just one cargo. They’re nice to have, but we need some quantity to really impress the market,” he said.

Looking at South America, while Brazilian producers are anticipating a very large crop this year, it’s not the same situation in Argentina where growing conditions and production expectations are very different.

“They’re too dry,” Swenson said of growing conditions there. “They’re planting later and they’re waiting for moisture, and they’re dealing with some of the politics there.

“I figure that’s our biggest potential to test the top of these ranges and see if we can go test that $15 mark again and go play with it. Personally, I think we’re in the upper end of a range,” he added.

In Brazil, they’re looking at a potential crop of 150 million metric tons (MMT) in 2023, and that’s after last year’s 126 MMT.

“But when you look at the increase of their production year over year and where they’re looking to be, and even a falloff in Argentina, the real ramification of that is really logistics more than anything else,” he said. “Brazil, barring an absolute monsoon during harvest, is more than likely going to have more than they can ship out through the year and they are going to be flooding every port they can with this stuff.

“So I think futures are under some pressure going forward, and if you look at the waterfalling issues of the near-term, I think there’s just seasonal pressure that needs to come into the futures markets,” he said. “When you look at the flip side of that into the bean side, I think they kind of waterfall along with that and feel some pressure going into the winter months, as well, unless this Argentina deal gets out of hand and you really start seeing reductions in that crop, which you might yet.”

In other news, the potential for a rail strike appears to have been avoided in the U.S., but that really hasn’t had much impact on either the corn or soybean markets, according to Swenson.

“We’re through the real glut of delivery. However, there is some truth to the statement that if people are told to go back to work at gunpoint, for lack of better words, they might not be as motivated to be as efficient as possible,” he said.

“We don’t know. You may see some inefficiencies pop up and timetables get a little screwed up,” he added. “But that’s been the rhetoric bouncing around the commercial grain world – what’s it going to look like if people start quietly protesting?”

Swenson noted the U.S. was able to get much of its soybeans shipped right after harvest. The low waters of the Mississippi River has given the railroads more demand than they anticipated this year, but going forward, Swenson said he’s not looking at a huge glut of bookings moving anywhere.

“So hopefully we shouldn’t feel too much of an effect from that. And as the Mississippi opens back up and gets back to more of a normal pace that will stabilize things down in the delta, as well,” he said. “I don’t expect too much from this going forward.”

Looking at local spot prices, he explained the region is sitting on a seasonal basis of just about 15 cents stronger than normal.

“You’re still seeing 25-30 under at a lot of terminals … those bids are coming in, they’re still good,” he said. “People are looking for the bushels out there but there really isn’t a lot moving.” He also noted that the last time the market tested that $15 mark, it was at the end of November. “Anything that was close to getting sold there got cleaned out, in my opinion. We moved a lot at $14.50 coming right out of harvest and anyone that put anything in bins got a 50 cent balance and said, ‘Sure, I’ll take that,’ and go from there,” he said. “And for the early harvest they literally got $15 off the combine, so there weren't a lot of people storing a ton and there’s not a lot to really move around.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Dec. 5, the December cash price for soybeans was $14.35 and basis was -10 cents under. The April 2023 futures price was listed at $14.60 and basis was +6 cents over.