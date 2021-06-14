Soybean market looking at a volatile summer

The soybean market during the summer growing season oftentimes takes its direction from the weather, and the way this summer is shaping up it looks like this could be a very volatile one.

“In my area of northwest Minnesota, several elevators have stopped bidding for old crop soybeans,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “They’re using November futures at this time. They are not using July futures. There have been crush plants in Minnesota that have shut down, as well.

“If you have old crop soybeans you need to talk to your grain buyer to find out what the plan is and what they anticipate because your local market could change significantly,” she continued. “There will be a good price for soybeans somewhere, you just might have to truck it a couple hundred miles and I don’t know that anyone really wants to do that.

“So for old crop soybeans, definitely look at your market, talk to your grain buyer and find out if they’re going to continue to bid off of the July futures or if they’re going to be switching to November because that’s a huge difference,” she added.

On June 7, USDA released its first soybean condition report, which indicated that this year’s crop is already 5 percentage points under last year’s rating at this point in time. This year’s crop is rated 67 percent in good-to-excellent condition.

“It’s not a bad crop, but last year we were at 72 percent good-to-excellent and once again we need every bushel of beans we can find, so it is a little bit of a concern,” she said.