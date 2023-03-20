While other commodity markets have seen prices fall recently, the soybean market has not had the same experience and is performing fairly well.

“When USDA’s Ag Outlook numbers came out, (USDA) came out with steady acres and that put a little bit of a twinge in soybeans as (the soybean market is) saying, ‘Okay, that’s not enough acres for what our demand picture is going to be’,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Soybeans have actually performed fairly well compared to wheat and corn because of the need to try and increase its acres.

“Top that off with, just like we’ve been seeing in corn, Argentina’s (soybean) crop continues to deteriorate rapidly with both USDA and the major reporting services out of Argentina slashing that crop (production) by 7-8 million metric tons,” he continued. “And then we just saw the independents out of Argentina drop down into a 27-29 million metric ton crop. That’s a significant reduction from where we started off at almost 50 million metric tons. We’re looking at a 50 percent reduction in the crops since the planting season started.”

While Argentina’s soybean crop is deteriorating as harvest gets underway, Brazil is seeing a little bit better harvest activity with its crop coming in “pretty good.” Martinson said it looks like Brazil is going to have a record crop and that current estimates right now have their crop coming in at close to 151 million metric tons. However, total soybean production from South America will look much different than analysts thought at the beginning of their growing season with Argentina’s crop deteriorating.

“When we started the estimates for the South America crop, we were looking at a combined total of increasing by about 25 million metric tons for this year between the totals of Brazil and Argentina’s production. Now we’re looking at maybe being closer to 5-7 million metric tons, so that crop has been reduced dramatically,” he said.

“That means that the U.S. is going to have to pick up some of that export demand that’s going to be lost because of the lower production between those two countries,” he continued. “The biggest one, of course, is Argentina, which means our meal market needs some strength or we will likely pick up some export demand, which is why meal has been trading a little better than any of the other byproducts and seeing contract highs. Right now, we are leaning toward meal and some extra demand as far as the U.S. is concerned because of the poor production estimates that are coming out of Argentina.”

It also means that U.S. soybeans will need to buy acres to try and make up for the potential demand and the fact the U.S. is looking at increasing crush with new plants expected to come on line in the next 3-4 years because of the strong demand for bean oil in the U.S. and renewable diesel fuel and those products. Because of that, Martinson expects that soybeans are going to see a little bit better performance going into spring.

“It’s likely that you see the default to acres, especially up here in the Northern Plains because of the wet conditions we’re having. We could see more soybean acres just by default because of the lateness of our spring,” he said. “But that still means that corn and wheat will have to try to hold on to their acres, and right now, wheat is giving up a lot of acres because of the price drop that we’ve seen there. Overall, there’s a chance for beans to see some strength.”

In the near-term, Martinson said it’s likely the U.S. is not going to see much in the bean market in the next 4-6 weeks as far as a big run because of the fact that Brazil will command or grab the attention on the export side.

“But then I would expect that we’ll start to see exports come back and we’ll start to see a little bit better performance in our soybeans,” he said.

While the soybean market has performed better than other commodities, it too has seen bean prices take a bit of a hit once the U.S. export market slowed and Brazil started to capture that demand. Martinson pointed out that basis levels widened out by about 40-50 cents.

“Basis levels are sitting at about 75 cents right now, which is pretty wide. That puts our (cash) prices right around the $14.30-$14.40 area, which still, in the big picture, is not bad,” he said. “But I would expect that that basis will tighten up once our demand comes back to us around the May timeframe.”

Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 12, the March delivery price was $14.55 per bushel and basis was -52 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $13.57 and basis was -3 cents under.

As far as marketing strategies for producers at this time, Martinson recommends patience.

“Any old crop that you have left, I think you have to wait to see that basis improvement in the May/June timeframe. That’s when I’d be looking at marketing the rest of the old crop,” he said.

“For new crop, I want to see that market get back up closer to the $14 level, probably anything above $13.85 will start being a sale. I think that will also come in the May/June timeframe,” he concluded.