Soybean market reacts to acreage report

If the March 31 USDA Planting Intentions Report comes to fruition, U.S. farmers will plant more soybean acres in 2022.

“At this point it looks like we're (going to be) planting a lot more soybeans,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “(And) with later planting up here in the Northern Plains and in the Corn Belt, it leads to the idea that we could see more soybean acres.”

According to the March 31 acreage report, it’s estimated that U.S. soybean acres will come in at 90.96 million acres. That’s 3.76 million above last year and represents a 4 percent increase. The total is also 2.2 million over earlier expectations.

“What we’re not planting in corn we’re planting in soybeans, which will make the soybean numbers a little more daunting as far as ending stocks are concerned. So that’s taken a little bit of the shine off of the soybean market,” he said. “But soybean demand has been good, although it’s starting to slow down.”

In other market news, in South America, producers are winding down with their harvesting. Brazilian soybean harvest is a little over 80 percent complete while producers in Argentina have just started their harvest.

Production likely will continue to decline in both countries due to less cooperative weather patterns this past growing season.

Demand for U.S. soybeans continues to progress with exports remaining strong. In its latest supply and demand report, USDA increased its export projection, which Martinson said the agency needed to do.

“Now we’ll see how strong we stay once we get into the summer months, (whether) the demand stays in the U.S. or comes back to the U.S. from Brazil,” he said.

Martinson said that at this time (April 11 when he gave this report), it looks like there will be very little planting of any crop in April in the U.S. because of the weather forecasts that are playing out.

Further delays to planting could also force some to change planting decisions. A lot of producers who intend to plant corn would like to do so by the middle of May. If they can’t do that, they are likely to switch to other crops, including soybeans. Producers could also take a closer look at planting more wheat acres as prices for that crop are also quite attractive.

“But the soybeans, they are not looking at having the same bullish impact as corn or wheat because soybeans have the acres and it’s theirs to lose to these other crops,” he said. “Right now, soybeans have a little bit of a duller look. It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.”

Looking locally, soybean prices have slipped slightly, but they are still strong. As of April 11, old crop prices were in the range of about $15.60-$15.80 for old crop and about $14.30 for new crop, according to Martinson. Basis levels were about average.

“They’re not anything spectacular. They’re good, but not great,” he said.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 11, the April delivery price was $15.99 per bushel and basis was -45 cents under. The June 2022 futures price was listed at $16.45 and basis was -23 cents under.

As for any recommendations for producers for either corn or soybeans regarding marketing, Martinson said he’s been patient regarding corn.

“We’ve been patient. We’ve made some sales here recently because we’re sitting up at $6.50 new crop corn off the combine and so we’re making some sales and slowly getting some advancement there,” he said.

“For beans, I want to be a little more aggressive with (them), especially short-term because that market doesn’t look as friendly,” he continued. “But corn, until we get into the field and get planting and we see the crop in the ground, that’s going to have some capability of holding some strength.”

