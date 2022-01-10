Soybean market turns attention to South America

The soybean market has turned the page on 2021 and is now focusing its attention on South America as 2022 begins.

The U.S. soybean crop was harvested last fall and put into bins or onto rail cars and ships for sale. This time of year, with much of the U.S soybean crop sold and soybean harvest underway in South America, the market is turning its attention to the Southern Hemisphere.

“We’re watching South America. Brazil is a huge country, (and) they’re starting harvest and the market will talk about that harvest for the next two months,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota.”

South America, mainly Brazil but also Argentina, is expecting a large, perhaps record crop this year due in part to increased planted acreage.

“(The South American soybean) harvest has started, and the prices, I’m hearing, are cheaper than U.S. prices on the world market,” he said. “We’ll see how that South American crop comes in.”

Besides harvest, the market will also be keeping a close watch on weather patterns in Brazil and Argentina and how that may impact the crops.

“We’re keeping all eyes on South American weather and prospects,” he said.

Right now, South America is looking at a large crop and Brazil’s prices are less than in the U.S., which may temper the U.S. soybean market. But this situation is not atypical as the world market usually turns toward South America once the new year and harvest begins there.