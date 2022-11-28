Soybean market turns attention to South America

While the corn market was looking at market factors that included slower feed demand, developments in Ukraine trade interests, and corn harvest, the soybean market was turning south to South America, namely Brazil and Argentina.

“Instead of looking west to Ukraine, we need to look south to South America for soybeans, and that is kind of a disaster right now,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.

“Brazil is in the middle of a giant port strike, so if you need soybeans today, you do need to turn to the U.S.,” she continued. “Brazil is just proving that it is not a reliable provider of soybeans – there’s always a hiccup going on in Brazil.”

At present, Brazilian farmers have been busy planting, which is going “okay,” but it’s slower than a year ago.

The other factor from South America involves Argentina, where the government is considering another devaluation of its currency.

“The Argentine government is very reliant on soybean exports, so they are debating whether or not they should devalue their currency to get soybean growers to sell their beans on the export market,” Jensen said. “Argentina needs to generate some cash and soybeans are one of their biggest export products. So if they devalue their currency, suddenly their soybeans look significantly cheaper on the world market. They did it back in September and they’re considering doing it again.

“They’re trying to up their game on their export sales and take away the market from the U.S.,” she added.

Another factor which could have an impact on future soybean production in Brazil is the fact that the new president-elected of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is more conservation-minded and not in favor of deforestation, which would slow the move to keep adding more acres.

“I think that will impact both (soybeans and corn). The expansion in South America has slowed down, and they’re not expanding their farmland at the rate that they were,” she said. “But production increases are continuing year after year and it sounds like he might be someone to put a roadblock in that.

“It will be interesting because of how much money soybeans generate for their economy. I know everyone wants to do it, but how much is it going to cost the government to put restrictions on farming? It’ll be interesting to see how this debate happens,” she added.

On the demand side for the U.S., exports are going “great,” but China is a “black cloud” that’s looming. Jensen explained that China’s COVID situation has just really exploded with the country going into “total lockdown,” which could impact their economy, though it’s uncertain to what extent.

“What will their economy do? We do need a strong Chinese economy to be exporting soybeans, and their economy is still faltering a little bit because of their COVID restrictions,” she said. “We need China to remain a strong economy that wants our soybeans and right now that’s debatable. They still have strong restrictions and that’s going to be a concern throughout the winter, so do keep an eye on that.”

One other thing to keep a close watch on is a potential rail strike in the U.S. At this time, getting soybeans south to the Gulf of Mexico is not really working very well, although the Pacific Northwest is fine at this time. The potential rail strike could have an impact on that, but at this time Jensen said the U.S. remains a more reliable supplier than Brazil.

“Soybeans are something I’m a little bit nervous about because of the fact that we still have so many things that can drive down our prices. If Brazil’s crop is good, if China’s economy falters – I am a little bit nervous on soybeans,” she said.

Looking at local soybean prices, Jensen noted that cash soybeans were over $14 in the Stephen, Minn., area as of Nov. 22.

“Next fall you can contract $13.75 futures and hopefully we get a decent basis. There’s great pricing opportunities in soybeans, but it’s a crop I’m a little nervous about,” she said. “This might be a crop you want to own on paper with a call option to kind of protect your risk instead of owning the beans and keeping them in the bin.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Nov. 22, cash soybean prices for December delivery were posted at $14.28 and basis was -10 cents under. The July 2023 futures price was $14.51 and basis was flat at zero cents.