Soybean market volatile, but prices remain high

The soybean market has been kind of volatile lately, but prices for old crop beans have still been averaging slightly over $13 per bushel, and there’s the potential to go higher if a number of crops get aggressive in bidding for acres this spring. If that happens and by how much remains to be seen, however.

At this time there are a few reasons why the market has been volatile and soybean prices have remained high. One is that demand has remained strong and steady. However, when USDA came out with its supply and demand report in February the market was perhaps a little perplexed, according to Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

Martinson noted that when USDA released its latest crop production estimates in February they came in about as expected by the trade, although there was some disappointment with some of the numbers.

“(The market was) a little disappointed that we didn’t see crush increased as we’ve seen record crush estimates for the last four months,” he said. “Everybody was expecting to see USDA increase the crush estimate and we were expecting to see exports increased more than what they were,” which was about 20 million bushels (MB) for soybeans and 30 MB for corn. “So not much.”

Even with that increase with export sales numbers in the Feb. 11 report, Martinson pointed out that USDA is already back to 97 percent of what the U.S. was expecting to sell for soybeans.

“So with 97 percent of what we expected to sell already done and shipments sitting at well over 75, almost 80 percent, what we’ve sold we’ve shipped for the most part, so there’s not a lot of leeway as far as the soybean market is concerned,” he said.