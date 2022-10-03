Soybean market watching early harvest results closely

The 2022 soybean harvest is underway, and thus far, results depend on which area of the country is reporting. In any case, the market is watching harvest results closely.

“We’re starting to see yield numbers come in. We have guys that were sending yield reports to us in the drought areas of northwest Iowa and, realistically, in a 10-mile radius we’ve seen everything from 40s to 70s (bushels per acre), but most have been in the mid- to upper 60s,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.

“When you have that level of variance, it’s going to be hard to pin down what an actual yield is going to be,” he continued. “You’re seeing people a little bit surprised to see the high side on yields in these early situations. But, obviously, the crop is made by the bulk of harvest, not the drought-stressed stuff that goes off first.”

In the near-term, Swenson believes there’s going to be a lot of movement across Minnesota, North Dakota, and other areas where people are really going to get a feel for the harvest and yields and get a little more comfortable around what they’re going to have yield-wise.

One of the things Swenson and his firm are paying attention to is how much growers are selling.

“We think they’re going to be stashing away corn and they’re going to be selling beans at the elevator, so I anticipate a little more pressure on the soybean side for that alone,” he said.

On the demand side, he noted that U.S. soybean export sales are behind last year’s pace, but the U.S. has been getting some good, consistent sales coming through, although they’re on the smaller side.

“It’s just everything hinges on China with them playing the political game and buying as much cheap grain as they can from everywhere else at the moment and us not being the cheapest source or the easiest source to buy from,” he said.

“(The export market) is quieter than we want it to be. We had a good book early on, but we just didn’t catch up with seasonal demand needs late in the season. We’d like to see some more purchases come through, but rumors have been relatively quiet except for a few cargoes here and there,” he added.

Looking at local prices at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Sept. 26, the October cash price for soybeans was $13.87 and basis was -40 cents under. The December 2022 futures price was listed at $14.32 and basis was at zero.

“Most places are sitting in the near -50 cents under range, which is pretty tight. There are a lot of people looking for beans to keep moving them out. Some don’t have quite the numbers purchased they normally do at harvest, so they’re trying to pull a little bit extra out of it solely because they know growers need to move some and they’re probably a little underbooked versus their freight and maybe get some COD, as well,” he said.

“A lot of exporters are in the 50-60 range …we’ll take our extra 20 cents at harvest and go from there,” he explained. “We’re telling people to go and be locking up basis on beans just because we think there’s going to be a lot getting shoved through elevator doors in the next few weeks.”