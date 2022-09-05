Soybean market watching production estimates

The adage is that “soybeans are made in August.” And now that August is over, agencies, organizations, and private analysts are starting to come out with their initial thoughts on just how “made” soybeans are in 2022.

“We’re watching the potential yield numbers for soybeans very closely,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “Trying to get a good estimate of soybean yields at this stage of the crop year is a little tricky, but at least we’re starting to come out with those estimates.”

Olson noted that Pro Farmer recently conducted a tour of seven Corn Belt states to come up with their estimates for corn yield and production in the U.S. this year. The Pro Farmer numbers and those numbers in the recent crop progress report from USDA were very close to each other.

“We’re really looking at a pretty solid year, and it’s very close to trendline yields,” he said. “The August report from USDA, as well as the Pro Farmer report, are very close to trendline, which means that right now we’re expecting to have an average crop from a yield standpoint.”

In its report, USDA estimated corn yield in the U.S. at 51.9 bushels per acre and Pro Farmer estimated yield at 51.7 bushels per acre.

“So there really wasn’t a lot of shock value, but the markets are watching that very closely,” Olson said.

“The margin for error in our ending stocks numbers, our stocks-to-use ratio in soybeans, is much smaller and tighter than it is for corn,” he continued. “Again, a little bit of slippage in the yield for soybeans, even though it’s looking good right now, could obviously make a big difference psychologically on where we go in the marketplace.”

The other story in soybeans, which the market is watching, although it’s a little further out and not front and center yet, is the upcoming South American soybean growing season.

“It’s like a nagging voice in the back of our head that keeps talking,” Olson said, adding the current forecast calls for an increase in planted acreage in Brazil.

“They’ll be starting to plant pretty soon in Mato Grosso, so about the time we’ll be harvesting beans here in the U.S., the Brazilians will start planting their soybeans down south,” he continued. “Most of their trade estimates, as well as CONAB, which is the Brazilian version of the USDA, are looking at some pretty substantial increases in production. Part of that is increased plantings, they’re going to plant more acres of soybeans again this year, but also for yield and yield potential.

“So the current thought in the marketplace is, even though the U.S. might have pretty tight supplies and we’re going to have an okay year based on what we see today, we’re looking at a really big crop coming out of Brazil, and that’s weighing a little bit on the soybean market,” he continued.

“It’s not a short-term thing. It’s not something that may impact prices in the next week or two, but it is something that a lot of traders have in the back of their head saying, ‘Well, the U.S. crop will be harvested soon, the Brazilian crop is a long way from being harvested, it hasn’t even been planted yet,’ but the expectation or the idea that they’re going to have this big year again is weighing a little bit on U.S. prices.”

The other thing that is also helping with U.S. soybean prices, at least in the short-term, is that the U.S. is starting to get some additional sales into China.

“China has already made some purchases for delivery at harvest, and we’re starting to get more announcements that they have purchased more U.S. soybeans for delivery at harvest or a little after,” he said. “This happens every year, so the question is – are the volumes this year better or worse than we’ve seen in the past?”

Although China has been buying, the buying pace has been a little slow, and they haven’t been “super aggressive” yet in their purchases.

“I think some of that is a carryover from the price spikes we had earlier this year, especially during spring planting,” he said.

Looking at prices for the three major commodities – corn, soybeans, and wheat – Olson noted that soybean prices have recovered much better than corn and wheat. Wheat has been kind of flat and corn has recovered some, but soybeans have recovered much better.

“But there’s still going to be a tremendous amount of volatility. Even though a lot of people are focused on corn right now, in my opinion, soybeans are going to be the one that’s going to be the most volatile and probably the most difficult to try and market, just because of those bigger, wilder swings that we're going to see in the soybean market,” he said.

Looking at prices around the area, they’re between $13.90 and $14 for delivery at harvest, Olson pointed out.

“It’s not as high as what we saw earlier this year, but it’s still definitely strong prices, and I don’t know that most farmers would be complaining very hard if they could sell bushels at $14 soybeans,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 30, the September cash price for soybeans was $13.97 per bushel and basis was -35 cents under. The December 2022 futures price was listed at $14.38 and basis was -6 cents under.

“I do think there will be quite a bit of grain movement, especially for soybeans. I think a lot of farmers will be selling off the combine this year,” he concluded.