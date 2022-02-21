Soybean market watching South American crop

The soybean market is keeping a close watch on the weather in South America, as well as the soybean crop in Brazil and Argentina, the two largest producers on the continent.

The latest projection out of Conab, Brazil’s equivalent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, estimates the crop at 126 million metric tons (MMT).

“Conab came out and said that after USDA dropped us down into the low 130 (MMT). I think you saw people testing the highs on that Conab number and then they’re starting to retreat a little and say, ‘Okay, what are the chances we drop down to 120 from here,’ and I think that’s relatively hard,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “The statements have been made that we’re going to be in the 125-130 (MMT) range for a while. I think the trade is trading that, as well. I think they've been under that 130 mark for a few weeks.

“And when you’re looking at this stage of the crop, it’s there, it’s harvestable, it’s right on the edge,” he continued. “There’s not much left to be lost on this crop unless you just start hammering the northern tier with rain, and you can’t get rid of them. That, I think, is the one risk.”

But even in that scenario, Swenson feels that even if they lose a bit, it’s not like it was 20 years ago because they’ve solved logistics concerns a lot better than they used to.

“The market is saying, ‘Hey, we’re in a tight range here, subjectively, an estimate of 150 million bushels, this is where we think we should be’,” he said. “And I think you’re going to see some more cash moving as harvest moves farther north in Brazil. You’re going to see those guys loosen up on some more bushels, sell some more cash, probably keep a lid on it.”