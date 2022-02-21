Soybean market watching South American crop

The soybean market is keeping a close watch on the weather in South America, as well as the soybean crop in Brazil and Argentina, the two largest producers on the continent.
The latest projection out of Conab, Brazil’s equivalent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, estimates the crop at 126 million metric tons (MMT).
“Conab came out and said that after USDA dropped us down into the low 130 (MMT). I think you saw people testing the highs on that Conab number and then they’re starting to retreat a little and say, ‘Okay, what are the chances we drop down to 120 from here,’ and I think that’s relatively hard,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “The statements have been made that we’re going to be in the 125-130 (MMT) range for a while. I think the trade is trading that, as well. I think they've been under that 130 mark for a few weeks.
“And when you’re looking at this stage of the crop, it’s there, it’s harvestable, it’s right on the edge,” he continued. “There’s not much left to be lost on this crop unless you just start hammering the northern tier with rain, and you can’t get rid of them. That, I think, is the one risk.”
But even in that scenario, Swenson feels that even if they lose a bit, it’s not like it was 20 years ago because they’ve solved logistics concerns a lot better than they used to.
“The market is saying, ‘Hey, we’re in a tight range here, subjectively, an estimate of 150 million bushels, this is where we think we should be’,” he said. “And I think you’re going to see some more cash moving as harvest moves farther north in Brazil. You’re going to see those guys loosen up on some more bushels, sell some more cash, probably keep a lid on it.”
That being said, the market is still looking at tight new crop stock numbers for the U.S., as well.
“We're going to need to hold acres. We're going to need to stay competitive,” he said. “So if there’s any hiccups, you get issues out of Ukraine that spike wheat right into the spring, well then you’re not going to have a bad ending down south, something you might have in a normal year. You’re going to need to fight for a few more acres up north because spring wheat is going to need to compete with those and it’s going to keep us solid. That’s what we’re paying attention to now.”
Swenson also pointed out that we’re halfway through the crop insurance setting period at basically record prices to what producers have ever seen for new crop.
“It’s going to be an interesting calculation game come April 1 as people are figuring out what their 20 percent that they would normally flex on are going to go to,” he said.
Looking at local prices right now, Swenson noted we’re seeing “something kind of crazy.”
“We've got a couple elevators that are bidding borderline zero basis for new crop, so you’re pushing close to that $14-$14.50 mark for new crop,” he said, adding that old crop has fallen off a little.
“But the big thing that we’ve been telling people is that if you’re getting strong new crop bids, don’t be afraid to go out there and lock up some of this stuff you’ve got coming at harvest,” he explained. “There is a scenario where we could run like last year, we could get a wildly strong bid at harvest, but, if that comes, we’re just going to sell some more into it and take it.”
“Right now you’re looking at kind of counter seasonal, really strong new crop basis numbers. Don’t be afraid of getting out there and locking some of those up,” he continued, adding that
50 bushels an acre pencils out at $14-$14.50 a bushel. “That’s a corn revenue number about two years ago.”
Looking ahead to spring planting, which is about 6-8 weeks away, Swenson feels there will be strong competition for acres.
“I think the rate at which wheat planters roll and what prices are and what weather is like in early April is going to be very important on final acres,” he said. “Guys are going to want to switch over to those corn and bean planters early, but wheat is actually going to need to push to convince people to stay on the acres. So, if you want to be a gambling man, I’d almost say close your eyes and plant a little extra wheat, because I don’t think everybody is going to.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 14, the February cash price for soybeans was $15.16 and basis was -55 cents under. The September 2022 futures price was listed at $14.37 and basis was at -7 cents under.