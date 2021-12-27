Soybean market watching South American weather

One usually doesn’t consider a “weather market” once the crop has been harvested and there's snow on the ground, but that’s the case this year as 2021 comes to an end. The difference is that the weather being watched is in South America, not North America.

“We’re in a weather market for soybeans. I know farmers up here don’t see that, but we are watching the South American weather very closely,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “It was very dry to start the growing season (in South America), now they’re getting some rain, and now the forecast is dry again. So most of these large movements that you’re seeing in soybeans are because of South American weather.

“We do not have a (supply) cushion (in the U.S.) to have a bad South American crop,” she continued. “We have tight stocks of soybeans the way it is and so we really need South America to produce a crop, and so we’re really watching that South American crop to see what the forecast looks like.”

As the end of the year approaches and a new one begins, Jensen noted that many producers are already looking at marketing strategies and plans for planting in 2022.

“Traditionally, at the end of the year there’s not a lot of volume on the markets, so it is a time to sit down and figure out your marketing plan for 2022,” she said. “I know it’s hard to make a plan when you don’t know all of your input costs, but this is really an exciting time.