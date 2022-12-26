Soybean prices drifting higher as year-end nears

As the end of 2022 was drawing to a close, both the soybean and corn markets were looking for some new news to provide direction. And although prices for both commodities were still “high,” soybean prices were drifting up while corn prices were moving slightly lower.

Both markets were similar in that they were looking for new data to help provide some direction as the year was nearing its end, according to Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“Soybean prices are drifting higher, and we’re at the high end of the range over the last couple months, while corn prices are drifting lower,” he said. “But in both cases, there’s not a sharp movement either way. These are two markets that are begging for new news, something that will jolt it out of its sort of sideways (pattern), drifting lower (for corn) and drifting higher (for soybeans) mode, and I don’t know what that news is going to be.

“(For) a market that is really as high as they are, and by any perspective these are high prices, they’re not the highest, but they’re high, I have a concern that a market that is high like this, if you can’t keep feeding it good news, something to keep it high or going higher, it will find a way to drift lower,” he said. “That’s just what it’s going to do, it’s going to drift lower. It needs new news to keep going up.”

As we move headlong into the winter months, Usset urged farmers to look for marketing opportunities as they also make cropping plans for 2023.

“Keep an eye on new crop opportunities on both corn and soybeans. They’re still there,” he said. “If you’re worried about this thing heading lower in a sharp way, you have an opportunity to get started right now at levels that I think are still profitable.

“November 2023 soybean futures are $13.80. That’s pretty good. You’re going to make money at those levels. And maybe a person ought to be thinking about that because there's no guarantee we’re going to stay up at these high levels,” he added.

Beyond that, Usset said he wouldn't be surprised if prices are a little softer for the first 6-8 weeks of 2023.

“I say that just because it’s a new tax year… (and) you’ve got people who gave up corn and soybeans on delayed price contracts and they’re just, frankly, getting a little free storage and avoiding taxes in 2022. Well, when we get to January they’re going to want to price that grain, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see basis soften a little bit in the new year, at least for a month or two,” he said.

Also, at that time the market starts trading weather in South America. All those factors are in play and that’s why he said it wouldn’t surprise him to see cash markets soften a bit.

“Right now, cash prices are soft (for corn) and hopefully (they won’t) collapse. I don’t want that to happen, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see them on the defensive for the first couple months of the year,” he added.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Dec. 19, the December cash price for soybeans was $14.56 and basis was -10 cents under. The September 2023 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $13.81 and basis was -8 cents under.

Lastly, Usset made note of some very interesting new news for the soybean market – the announcement of a major expansion of soybean crushing facilities throughout the U.S. in the next couple years. Although this won’t happen immediately and won’t have an impact on the current market, it will likely have a huge impact in 3-4 years.

“It’s either expansions of existing crush plants or brand new plants built out in the middle of nowhere,” he said, adding the number could be as high as 16 facilities.

The announcement of these expansions is being driven by thoughts on renewable diesel fuel, the mandates and requiring more of that, according to Usset.

“If they all go through… we’re talking about a 25-30 percent expansion in crush capacity,” he said. “You want to talk about the market today, and this is not something that’s going to affect the market today, (but) 3-4 years down the road,” he said. “And I’m trying to wrap my head around how (will this) affect it? Just to feed that increase in soybean crush capacity we need a minimum, I figure, of 11 million acres of soybeans.”

Usset has seen two other projections that put the needed acreage even higher. U.S. Wheat Associates, he noted, estimates it at more like 22-25 million more acres, and CoBank put out an estimate in September of more like 18 million acres.

“Where does that come from? U.S. Wheat Associates is worried that it comes from wheat, and I’m sure some of it will, and other people are thinking we just won’t export as much to China and we’ll have more to grind,” he said.

That, he noted, is an interesting concept, but it doesn’t happen that easily.

“If we’re not going to export to China, we are going to (have to) outbid them here,” he said. “This is echoes of the ethanol boom of 15 years ago where ethanol capacity was expanding so fast. We needed more corn acres, we got more corn acres. But when you get more corn acres you take them away from something else, so it made the wheat market interesting, it sparked the soybean market. This could do the same thing,” he continued, adding that it could have huge spillover impacts if it all happens.

“But it’s a big if. All this (added) capacity is crazy. I’m trying to figure out how do you get an extra 10-15 million more soybean acres? Or someone says we just won’t export as much to China. Well okay, what price does that take? The domino effect is hard to wrap your mind around,” he concluded.

Stay tuned.