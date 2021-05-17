Soybean prices holding strong into May

While corn and spring wheat are both experiencing a price rally as they battle for acres, soybeans are not really enjoined in that fight, although prices do remain high, as well, sitting in the high $15 range.

“Soybeans are a little different story,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., in referencing the fact corn and wheat are fighting a little in playing the acres game.

“The difference on the bean side is that domestically we’ve already sold everything we could sell, South America’s got the world export trade shipping locked up for the next six months, and there’s really not much extra of a story there,” he said.

“The only thing that could really affect that is what happens to fringe acres in the Dakotas and up in the Canadian prairies as we get, say 5 million acres in these areas that are in really rough shape,” he continued. “If they don’t get any moisture until mid-May or early June and they turn around and throw in some beans on this … is that something that messes with those acres, and I’m a little concerned there might be. That’s one thing that concerns us and it almost has us a little more hedge happy in soybeans than we are in corn.

“It’s something we’re keeping an eye on, but fundamentally, it just seems that the more calm story (is beans),” he noted, adding the irony in that statement because beans were up 30 cents when he gave his report.

“There’s just going to be a lot of volatility bouncing around this thing. I just think it’s going to be the corn and wheat markets that are more waves than beans than the other way around.”