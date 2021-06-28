Soybean prices react to rain, and lack thereof

This time of year commodity markets are often talked about in terms of “weather markets,” and this year is certainly no different.

“It’s about two parts of the weather,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “Did as much rain fall as they expected, or less?”

During the middle of June parts of the Corn Belt – the “I” states of Illinois, Indiana and part of Iowa – all received good amounts of rain. However, in the northern Corn Belt region, including North and South Dakota and western Minnesota, the rain was hit and miss. Total precipitation across that region is far below normal for the month of June.

According to Usset, on June 18 the market had a bounce up when it realized not as much rain fell in the recent preceding weather pattern. Then, over the following weekend (June 20), much of Minnesota and parts of northeastern North Dakota had good rains, although western North Dakota and western Minnesota didn’t do as well.

“Some places got really good rain and I think the markets are trading back depending on how much they got relative to expectations,” he said.

Usset also pointed out that traders trade the five-day outlook and according to that forecast more rain was expected.

“They’ve got more (rain) coming, not a lot, but the damaged spots in North Dakota and western Minnesota, and far western Iowa need more than they’re getting,” he said. “But the rest of the Corn Belt, I think, is doing pretty good and the market is trading there.