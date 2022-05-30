Soybean prices remain close to recent highs

Many grain commodity prices have remained very good over the past few months, and although some may have backed down a bit off their highs, soybean prices have stayed consistent, staying near its highs.

“Wheat and corn prices are very good, but they’ve backed off a bit from their highs. Soybeans are near their highs, both for nearby and new crop,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“Chinese demand and U.S. weather are going to be the factors going on out there (that will help influence price) and we’re just watching every headline where those things are,” he added.

Usset noted that in southern and southwestern Minnesota, “which is a narrow view of things (in terms of the market),” nearby prices are $16.50-$16.60 per bushel.

“That’s a helluva price. New crop is $14.70,” he said, adding that both of those numbers are awfully close to their highs. “Soybean prices are going to be better at the crushing plants,” he added.

To put the current prices in perspective, Usset noted that two years ago at this time the cash price for corn was $2.60 and it’s now at $7.70.

“We’ve tripled in 24 months. That’s breathtaking,” he said, adding that the soybean price differential is not quite as radical. “Two years ago beans bottomed out in April of 2020 at under $8 a bushel (cash prices in southern Minnesota), and now they’ve more than doubled.”

Usset noted that a concern in the palm oil market warrants keeping a close watch as palm oil is perhaps the major oil seed in the world, right up there with soybean oil.

“The current palm oil situation is important because the industry is watching different countries where it’s produced in southeast Asia talking about export controls and limiting exports, and I’m not sure where that’s going,” he said. “But when you start restricting that, that’s a major food too, and it’s this ‘food versus fuel debate’ one more time.”

He pointed out that planting delays here, coupled with world supply chain issues, weather issues in different areas around the world, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, have all contributed to a growing concern regarding competing uses for soybeans and corn and other grains, as well.

“What do we want to use the oil for…well, we want to make sustainable diesel (fuel). It’s a nice thought, but I don’t know if this is the time to be pursuing that,” he said.

“Where is all the debate and discussion on food versus fuel? Here we are talking about soybeans and sustainable diesel fuel and just ramping up oilseed production for fuel when maybe we should be worried about food.

“The silence is deafening. I don’t see the discussion there and there really ought to be one.

It’s a big deal,” he added.

Usset also pointed out that USDA was expected to release a crop progress report on May 23, which he expected would show planting to be about 50 percent complete. That’s behind last year, but it’s not far off the five-year average. Last year there was a good pace to planting and it was ahead of average.

Corn planting has gotten off to a slow start and the longer it takes to get in the ground the more likely producers will look to switch to more soybeans, and perhaps also more wheat, especially in the Dakotas.

“But we’re not that far off with corn (planting). I like to think that producers could make big progress (this week with a more favorable weather forecast),” he said.

Usset was also concerned about the eastern Corn Belt, and in particular, Illinois, where more rain has delayed some farmers from getting their crop planted. He said the far western Corn Belt still suffers some from dry conditions, but the eastern Corn Belt is getting plenty of rain.

“I’m a little concerned about planted acres in the eastern Corn Belt in different areas,” he said.

Looking at the current market situation, Usset said old crop soybeans are pretty much spoken for and sold, but there are incredible new crop opportunities to market soybeans.

“If people haven’t done anything, there’s an opportunity. New crop soybean bids are virtually as high as they’ve ever been all year, and they’ve been very good all year,” he said.

“New crop beans in southern Minnesota are $14.70, give or take a dime. Now that’s not near bean crushing plants where they’re going to be a bit better every time than your typical elevator,” he added.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 23, the June cash price for soybeans was $16.50 and basis was -45 cents under. Two months before, in March, the price was $15.85 and basis was -50 cents under. The October 2022 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $15.22 and basis was +1 cent over.

Lastly, in mid-May Cargill announced that it was going to build a soy crushing plant in Pemiscot County, Mo., that would have a capacity of 62 million bushels a year. That, Usset pointed out, is the 14th expansion or new build announced in the crushing industry since March of 2021.

“We’re talking about $3 billion in investments. We’re talking about over 400 million bushels per year of crushing capacity, and this is all coming on in the next 2-4 years,” he said. “Again, this gets into the food versus fuel debate. This (expansion) is being driven by this sustainable diesel fuel. That’s mind blowing and it will be interesting to see how this shakes out.”

