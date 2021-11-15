Soybean prices respond to early November USDA report

The soybean market responded in a positive way following USDA’s updated WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) on Nov. 9.

Prior to the report, the soybean market was “on its tail,” and everything indicated soybeans were on a downward trend or at least looking that way on a chart, according to Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. But shortly after the report came out, soybean prices went up.

At mid-session in the market following the report, January soybean futures were 35 cents higher at $12.24, March soybean futures were 34 cents higher at $12.35, and May soybean futures were 35 cents higher at $12.47.

The report provided a little boost for producers. Prior to the report, the market had been on a bit of a downtrend and was “defensive.”

“Look at a chart of January soybeans, it’s on a downtrend and has been since it peaked out almost $3 higher in early June,” Usset said prior to the report. “It was up around $14.80 and now, today (Nov. 9), we’re under $12 in the January contract at around $11.90. You’ve got to go way back to the end of March to find numbers like that.”

Hours later the report came out. Looking at prices in the region, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, shortly after the report, the November cash price for soybeans was $11.87 and basis was -25 cents under. The April 2022 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $12.35 and basis was +23 cents over.