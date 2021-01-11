Soybean prices riding high at start of 2021

The soybean market rang in the New Year with prices that were over $4 higher than they were a year ago at the beginning of the year. That’s a pretty good way to turn the page on 2020 and get 2021 off to a much better start.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 5, the January cash price for soybeans was $12.91 and basis was -70 cents under. The May 2021 future price was listed at $13.59 and basis was a positive 48 cents.

“I don’t know that anyone knows what’s going on with soybeans right now. We have a few crazy things going on,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn., in trying to explain the rally.

“Probably the biggest concern is South America’s production,” she continued. “Starting in late summer we knew that U.S. stocks were going to start tightening up, but that was okay because South America was going to produce this huge crop. Well, now their crop is being called into question. And so (the market) is watching South American weather like a hawk, trying to figure out how bad the drought is going to be, if it’s going to rain. They’re watching every rain cloud, every drought map. We’re really trying to figure out what South America is going to produce for soybeans this year.

“They keep reducing the size of the crop. It’s not a disaster yet. There is still time for rains to come and make it an average crop, but the clock is ticking on that,” she said.