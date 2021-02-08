Soybean prices slip slightly, but still very good

Historically speaking, soybean prices are still very good, however they have come down off of their highs in January. On Feb. 2, local prices started the day 20 cents down and were at $12.75 per bushel.

“I think of the two (markets) – corn and soybeans – the soybean story has been less illustrious in recent days,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota.

One of the reasons the soybean market has adjusted is because there has been some rain in South America, in particular Brazil, and they’ve had some favorable conditions for growing beans, according to Usset.

“Brazil is such a big country. The length of the harvest is very long based on the north/south nature of the whole country,” he said. “(Harvest is) getting going there. The market has backed off some. It’s not a bear market, but it has backed off some.”

Usset was looking at March futures that were listed at $13.45 when he gave this report on Feb. 2. That’s off 90 cents from their highs of just a couple weeks ago.

“But it’s hard to call that a bear market,” he added.

Usset said he’s done some analysis of markets when they are inverted, meaning the spread between old and new crop futures prices.

For example, the inverse spread between July old crop soybeans and November new crop soybeans has been running $1.80 to $2 plus per bushel.

“That’s a big inverse. That is the old crop July, today as we speak it’s about $13.25, and new crop November is about $11.43. That’s $1.80 less. That’s a big inverse,” he said.