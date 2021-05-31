Soybean prices soften along with others

Although soybean prices have slipped a little from the highs earlier in May, relatively speaking, prices are still very good.

“Soybean prices have softened a bit for both old and new crop. But they haven’t come down like they did for corn,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 25, the June cash price for soybeans was $14.75 per bushel and basis was -55 cents under. The October 2021 futures price was listed at $13.66 and basis was +4 cents over.

The reason for the price softening is attributable to a couple factors, number one being the U.S. is very short on soybean supplies for old crop and even new crop.

“Based on everyone’s forecast for the future, we’re going to be tight on soybeans, unless we have a massive yield,” he said. “If we get a little more seeding than we expect and we have really big yields, well, then things could change.

“However, given everything we’ve seen, the main part of the Corn Belt is in good shape weather-wise and planting progress has been a bit ahead of average. When you get seed in the ground early and you’ve got good moisture, the odds for above average yields are there,” he added.

There’s an area of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa that’s been very dry and the market is watching very closely to see if that area of dryness will continue to grow or if it gets rains and starts to get better.