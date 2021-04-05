Soybeans looking at inverse market for old/new crop

Soybeans, once again has an inverse in the market with old crop soybeans being worth more than new crop.

“Old crop soybeans are still being influenced right now by South America,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “South America did have a crop problem. They do not have the crop we anticipated, but it’s not looking as gloom and doom as we thought it would. Their harvest pace is back on track (and) it looks like South America is kind of a known variable at this time.

“The market rallies when things are unknown and it appears that right now we know what the size of the South American crop is going to be,” she continued. “So we pulled out one variable of the markets and now this soybean market is looking ahead to see what exactly we are going to get done for 2021 in terms of acres.”

Jensen explained that at this time soybean prices are definitely attractive and that will definitely play a part in taking some of the marginal acres in spring wheat country – Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota – and planting soybeans instead.

“They definitely can switch those (acres) to soybeans very easily,” she said. “But when it comes to the Corn Belt, corn still looks like an attractive commodity next year for over $4. I’ll be interested to see how many acres soybeans take.”

Jensen said producers should keep in mind that the March 31 report is where the bar gets set and it’s the market’s job to make the adjustments from there.