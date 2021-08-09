Soybeans remain strong heading into August

For soybeans, this season is a tale of two crops, one in the western Corn Belt and one in the eastern Corn Belt. One is doing well – the east – and the other not so much. And in early August the east was having a bit more of an impact, pressuring prices.

“Soybean crop condition improved this week. Nobody saw that one coming,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “That’s why the market was going down this morning.

“Just like corn, it’s the (eastern Corn Belt versus western Corn Belt). The western crop conditions are not good and the eastern crop conditions are much better,” she continued. “And so the market is trying to watch to see if South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota can get any rain in the next week or two.”

At this time the overall improvement in the crop condition rating is based off of what’s happening in the eastern Corn Belt rather than the western Corn Belt. Thus far this growing season the eastern crop has benefited from more rains and somewhat milder temperatures, while the western crop has had to deal with drought and excessive heat, potentially limiting crop yields. But August is the month that makes the soybean crop and on Aug. 12 USDA is going to release a new soybean yield estimate, which is likely to have a big impact on the market.

“(USDA’s) corn yield estimate will probably be relatively close, but the soybean estimate can still change dramatically,” she said. “We know the pods get filled in August and rain in August is a huge issue. August crop conditions for soybeans are a huge issue and this week they increased and so the market is reacting to that this morning.