Spring wheat futures slide, but still strong

After hitting a high of nearly $6.50 a bushel in mid-January, spring wheat futures over the past couple weeks have been hovering in the $6.15 to $6.35 range. Although futures prices have slipped some, historically speaking they’re still relatively strong.

“Wheat obviously benefitted from the price strength in corn and soybeans, and also from some weather related concerns and decent export demand,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “But now there’s just been nothing new for the market to run off with.”

Cash prices across the region are in the $5.50-$5.85 range, which hasn’t changed much from the previous report.

Similar to durum, the spring wheat market is looking at planting projections for 2021.

“Obviously, with the price strength in corn and soybeans at these prices, it’s going to be really tough for spring wheat to gain a lot of acreage increase,” she said. “Of course, a lot depends on what happens in the next couple of months, but we’re not expecting an increase in spring wheat acres.

“For spring wheat, the elephant in the room has been our ending stock levels,” she continued. “At one point they were projected to be almost historically high. However, in this month’s WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) they were lowered by 20 million bushels from last month down to 258 million. It’s not historically lower, but obviously moving in the right direction. We definitely need to eat through some of those ending stock supply levels.”