Spring wheat market continues down trend

Like many other grain commodity markets, the spring wheat market saw prices slip again as we reached the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“The spring wheat market continues to be in a down trend. Futures prices were down a whopping $2 a bushel in the last two weeks,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“I think we’re just seeing the market run out of steam. The spring wheat crop is planted, we’re right in the middle of winter wheat harvest, and so that adds some pressure. And it looks like Russia has a pretty large crop coming this year. So all of that is weighing on prices,” she added.

Another factor the market considered was the “final” acreage report that USDA came out with on June 30. That report showed spring wheat is now estimated at 11.1 million acres, which is a bit above the pre-report expectations, but below the March estimate of 11.2 million.

“USDA did note it would resurvey producers in July because when the previous survey was done in early June a lot of producers in the region were still planting,” she said.

For North Dakota, the spring wheat number will likely hold, or be fairly close, according to Olson.

“Earlier on, there were thoughts there would be a significant decline in acreage and high prevent plant, but it sounds like a lot of the wheat acres did get in the ground,” she said.

By state, Minnesota is at 1.25 million acres planted, which is similar to the March estimate; Montana’s estimate actually went down by 300,000 acres to 2.75 million; North Dakota is up 200,000 planted acres to 5.4 million; and South Dakota went up by 40,000 acres to 770,000.

“North Dakota is within our expectations,” she added.

Looking at some other crops in North Dakota, Olson noted that sunflower acreage is higher than the previous March estimate, while corn acreage went down slightly.

“The soybean number also went down, but I think it will change once USDA conducts its resurvey because we did hear of a lot of producers putting in some late soybean acres,” she said.

“The stable acreage estimates along with the, so far, good growing conditions, did weigh in some on the markets,” she continued. “Most producers are reporting extremes in crop development because of the wide spread in planting dates. Some crop is heading, and some is just coming out of the ground.”

The latest crop progress report on July 5 shows only 20 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop has headed out, well below the average of nearly 60 percent. Crop condition ratings remain much improved over last year with 66 percent of the U.S. crop in good-to-excellent condition. North Dakota and Minnesota have the highest ratings.

The June 1 stocks report, which came out June 30, included “nothing too shocking for wheat.” Wheat stocks are at 660 million bushels (MB), which is down 22 percent from a year ago, but within expectations.

The next big anticipated report from USDA is the July WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates), and that’s where USDA will put out its first class by class supply and demand estimates.

Another factor the market is watching closely is the U.S. winter wheat harvest, which was just over half complete by the first week of July, which is slightly ahead of average.

“Even though there have been issues with the winter wheat crop, especially with drought, the market has already taken that lower production into consideration, so right now, just with new supplies available on the market, that’s another item weighing on prices,” she said.

“And we can’t forget what’s going on in the Black Sea region. We know that Ukraine rarely has been able to export minimal wheat shipments. And we’re not sure of what production there is going to look like this coming year,” she continued. “But Russia’s production estimate keeps creeping up. We’ve now seen estimates as high as 85-87 million metric tons (MMT).”

USDA’s current estimate is 80 MMT, and there are some analysts who are projecting record exports for Russia for 2022 crop year.

“That adds a lot of uncertainty. And we don’t know what the different sanctions are and some of the shipping costs and how that will impact their potential exports,” she said.

“The other thing, unfortunately for us, is that our export demand continues to be a little lackluster as we’re now into our new marketing year,” she added.

Total U.S. wheat export sales currently stand at 212 MB, which compares to 235 MB last year. That’s not a significant decline, but it’s obviously trailing last year, which was one of the slowest years for U.S. wheat exports.

“So it would be great to see some pickup in demand to help stabilize prices,” she said.

Cash prices for spring wheat range from $8.35-$8.70, which is well off highs of this spring.

“I’m not sure if we’ll see a lot that help support prices in the near-term. Even though the crop is in the ground, the big thing is going to be the growing season conditions, and with a late crop, those will be watched closely,” she concluded.