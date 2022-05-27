Spring wheat market continues to experience volatility

There’s been a lot of volatility in the spring wheat market over the past couple months with prices seeing an appreciation of over $2 from the beginning of April to the end of May.

“For spring wheat, we’ve seen a lot of market volatility in the last couple weeks. The market has been trying to sort through both some bullish news and some bearish news,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Last week we saw Minneapolis July futures trade over $14 and now we’ve had a few down days and it was trading under $13 today (May 24).”

That, she added, puts cash prices around the region anywhere from $12 to $12.40. Spring wheat prices were at $10.20 a bushel back on April 1, but now are at $12.50. That’s a $2.30 increase.

Olson noted that planting delays have been the big thing impacting the market.

“We had a couple other things recently, the markets were jolted a bit with the announcement that India made the decision to implement export restrictions, and this came shortly after they pledged sizable exports to help fill some of the gap in world wheat supplies,” she explained. “The reason for this is they've had dry conditions there affecting their production. At one time their production estimate was as high as 111 million tons, and it has dropped to 106 recently. That’s not a huge reduction, but enough to protect their own domestic consumption.

“One factor that has tamped down market concerns a bit is that Russia continues to export wheat. It has slowed some recently, but they are still a big player in the market, despite sanctions and other restrictions. Ukrainian exports are almost nonexistent, but we’ve heard a lot of talk recently of the United Nations and others working to try and get some of that Ukrainian wheat out of the country and to customers,” she added.

Regarding planting delays, Olson noted that a favorable weather forecast in late May could give producers a break from cool, wet conditions and allow them to make up some ground on planting.

“It’s slowly warming up and there are fewer chances of precipitation this week, though it’s not nonexistent,” she said. “And even though conditions are optimistic – the reality is we are way behind in planting and there will probably be some prevent plant acres and there’s still the potential for producers to switch their crop choices. This week will be a big week.”

In terms of spring wheat planting in the U.S., producers have about half the crop in. That’s well off the average of 83 percent typically at this time.

Montana and South Dakota have had decent planting progress with about 85-95 percent of planting complete, mainly because conditions in those states have been drier. But now rain will be needed in those areas to get the crops going.

North Dakota and Minnesota, on the other hand, are way behind in planting progress. USDA’s report on May 23 indicated that North Dakota had 17 percent of its spring wheat crop planted and Minnesota had just 11 percent planted. Last year at this time both states were pretty much done with planting.

“We would need 2-3 weeks of good weather to get this crop finished,” she said. “In previous years we’ve seen the planting pace jump as much as 30 percent in a week, so I don’t think it’s impossible to get 20-30 percent of the intended acres planted, but that’s with ideal weather and no delays.

Also, some producers still haven’t even planted an acre.

“With the late planting, the big questions are what will be the effects on yield and final acreage, which is yet to be determined,” she added.

This is, of course, concerning to the market, and adding to that concern is that Canadian farmers are facing a similar situation. In its eastern areas, Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been wet and the planting pace is well behind average. Going further west, that region has gotten more of the crop planted, but it’s very dry in those western growing areas.

So the spring wheat situation there is still concerning.

Back in the U.S., Olson pointed out the hard red winter wheat crop in the U.S. is facing its own issues, primarily drought conditions. Last week, the Wheat Quality Council (WQC) tour went through the hard red winter wheat area and it came up with a yield of 39.7 bushels per acre, which is down substantially from last year's figure of 58 bushels per acre.

One of the other big pieces of the tour was that the WQC estimated abandonment at 11 percent.

USDA’s estimated abandonment is only at 6 percent, and their current projection is for a 21 percent decline in hard red winter wheat production. The WQC tour indicated it could actually be slightly lower than that official estimate.

USDA, in its May report, took its first stab at 2022-23 supply and demand data, Olson noted. The synopsis for the U.S. situation is lower supplies. USDA is estimating production to be up 5 percent this year, but beginning stocks are a lot lower, so that offsets the increase in production.

“USDA is also projecting lower feed use, which makes sense given the prices, but the agency also lowered the U.S. export forecast down to 775 million bushels,” she said. “That’s actually kind of questionable. A lot of people in the industry feel that number is too low given the Ukrainian situation and other factors. But, still, ending stocks are projected to decline further down to 619 million bushels, which would be lowest since the 2007-08 crop year.”

In terms of USDA’s world projections, Olson said the key takeaway is obviously lower estimated production in Ukraine and lower exports there, as well.

“That report wasn’t the most favorable for the U.S. situation looking into next year, but I think there’s a lot of different things at play and it was just their first look at it. I feel like a broken record, but the main thing here is still the planting challenges,” she concluded.

