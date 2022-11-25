Spring wheat market continues to see volatility

As the end of the calendar year approaches, the spring wheat market is seeing a lot of volatility and it’s likely to continue, at least for the short-term, if not longer.

“We continue to see some volatility in the market as we trudge our way to December,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, prior to Thanksgiving.

He pointing out that December wheat futures from Minneapolis have fallen back to the $9.50 range after rallying up to $9.80 for a short time in mid-November.

“The factors that have been influencing the market have stayed the same. One day they’re positive and the next day the market is reacting negatively to it,” he added.

The supportive factors that are influencing the market include concerns about ongoing dry conditions in the hard red winter wheat region that has also had some periodic cold shots, which have resulted in the very dismal condition ratings of the crop as it heads into dormancy.

“The hard red winter wheat crop has proven it can be killed off multiple times through the year, and if it gets ideal growing conditions in the spring, it seems to rebound. But this year it’s certainly getting more attention because of where prices and supplies are, and just how low the current condition ratings are,” he said.

The other factor that has been “periodically supportive” for the market is the uncertainty regarding the agreement between Ukraine and Russia for a shipping corridor to allow Ukraine to export agricultural commodities. Peterson explained the market did gather a little support when it looked like there possibly wouldn’t be a renewal of the agreement, as well as ongoing fighting and bombing hitting some of the infrastructure in the Black Sea region.

He also noted that in November the market garnered a little bit of support with the U.S. dollar backing off a bit.

“But that's a factor that works both ways in the market. Recently, it started to strengthen,” he said.

Some of the headwinds facing the market include the still very challenging U.S. export situation, largely because the U.S. remains the highest-priced wheat on the world market. That’s especially for a class like hard red winter wheat, which competes with the bulk of the world wheat coming out of Europe and the Black Sea region.

Another recent headwind, and why the market sold off again recently, is because Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a 120-day extension of the Ukraine shipping corridor.

“It was set to expire on Nov. 19, so that’s being viewed a little negatively for our prices,” he said. “But as with the previous agreements, whether Russia holds to it is a concern. There are also concerns about the infrastructure with some of the damage from bombings and the high cost of insurance for freight. Even if you can buy the wheat at reasonable prices, there’s a lot of added costs just because of the risk of shipping it and getting it moved out of the ports.”

As for local prices, current spring wheat cash prices to producers in the region are in the $8.80-$9.20 range with an average of about $9. Looking at the trends during November, Peterson noted the national spring wheat index was at $9.40 on Nov. 1, but then fell to $8.90 by Nov. 10. It then rallied back to $9.30 by Nov. 15, and was back to $9 as of Nov. 21.

Going forward, one of the factors that will drive the market include the Southern Hemisphere harvest, notably Australia and Argentina. Australia has been impacted by a lot of rain, especially in its eastern growing region.

“Some estimates are that up to half of the crop may be downgraded to feed quality,” he said. “The eastern production region in Australia is not their largest production area, but it is an area that produces some of their more premium wheats, the higher proteins, and some of the durum wheat, so that’s obviously beneficial for us in this region if they have less milling quality.

“But harvest is just getting started, and a lot of times reality may not meet perception and that's going to be key,” he continued. “The other issue they have to deal with is they’ve had some infrastructure damage, some roads washed out, and so even if the quality isn’t impacted much, there’s probably going to be some challenges in getting the crop harvested and getting it moved to exportable positions.”

USDA, in its most recent report, raised the size of the Australian crop by 55 million bushels (MB). On the flip side, USDA lowered its estimate for the crop in Argentina by 72 MB. While Australia has been dealing with rain and wet conditions, Argentina has been struggling with the opposite with conditions remaining very dry. The size of the Argentine crop has been getting progressively smaller since early October.

“It’s even to the point now where the Argentina government is allowing shippers to delay or renegotiate contracts with some countries in Africa just in order to meet their own domestic needs,” Peterson said, adding that for both countries the month of December and into January is a busy harvest period. “We’ll see how it all plays out and whether reality meets perception in what the market is anticipating.”

In USDA’s November supply and demand report, for the U.S. there was nothing notable other than the agency did raise its estimate for expected domestic use of wheat in the U.S. by 5 MB up to 1.093 billion bushels (BB) from 1.088 BB.

But, more importantly for hard red spring wheat, USDA did reduce hard red winter wheat use and raised U.S. spring wheat domestic grind.

“It’s simply a matter of the inner market spreads, as the hard red winter wheat crop is of excellent quality this year. Hard red spring is cheaper and more available in certain market segments and so we’re seeing mills switch back to more spring wheat. That’s a positive,” he said.

USDA did not make any adjustments on the export side. It still has overall U.S. wheat exports projected at 775 MB, which would be down 3 percent from last year.

Looking at the current sales pace, a headwind, especially for hard red winter wheat, is that current sales pace is at 129 MB sold vs. 195 MB last year, which is off 35 percent. Peterson pointed out that USDA is projecting a 30 percent cut in exports just simply because of the high prices and the very tight supply of hard red winter wheat.

For hard red spring wheat, sales currently are at 139 MB sold, which is up 2 percent from a year ago. However, the current projections from USDA is to be up 8 percent.

“While we continue to do the best of all the U.S. wheat classes in terms of overall volume of export sales, we are slipping a little behind projections. That will be the key going forward, whether we see accelerated sales of spring wheat,” he said.

One recent positive development was that there was a recent tender to Iraq and, unexpectedly, the U.S. was able to capture that.

“Odds are it will be filled with U.S. hard red spring wheat. But Canada is also very aggressive and so further purchases by Iraq may go to Canadian spring wheat,” he said.

Spring wheat sales to the Philippines, the U.S.’s largest customer, continue to struggle and are off 25 percent. Sales are also lower to Japan, which has slipped to our third largest market behind Mexico. Sales to Mexico have been very strong and are up almost 50 percent from a year ago, up to 21 MB. The U.S. is also seeing stronger sales into Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as parts of Europe.

“So there’s definitely some positives, but the challenge again will be that south Asian competition, into Philippines, Indonesia, where Canada is pricing aggressively into those corridors,” he said.

Going forward, the aforementioned factors are still going to be drivers of the market – whether the hard red winter wheat region catches some rain and/or gets some more cold shots, and then all eyes will be watching the Black Sea shipping corridor and whether it stays vibrant and active. “(Ukraine is) not meeting their current goals for the expected number of ships per week, so it has slowed down. Nonetheless, they do have that renewed agreement for 120 days,” he said.

Also, European prices are starting to firm a bit just on their shortage of feed grains and a smaller than expected corn crop due to drought, “so there’s been a little bit of support coming there, more from the feed demand side,” he said.

One thing that could affect all commodities in the U.S. is the potential for a rail strike in December.

“The largest rail union recently voted against the previous tentative agreement from President Biden’s administration and so we’ll see if they’re able to get them back to the table and reach a long-term agreement, or at least get a further delay in a potential strike. If a strike happens it would certainly add to our already challenging infrastructure issues with the low Mississippi River,” Peterson said.

“Going forward, I expect volatility to continue just because of all this uncertainty and prices probably still hanging in this range of $8.50 to $9.50 until something major happens in terms of world trends. And we’re hitting that time of year around Thanksgiving and Christmas when things just naturally slow down anyway,” he concluded.