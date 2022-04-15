Spring wheat market finds traction in mid-April

As the war in Ukraine continued and with a big portion of the Northern Plains bracing for an early spring snow storm, the wheat market was finding some support and prices were rising.

“With the wheat market we continue to find some traction and support in mid-April,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, noting that July futures in Minneapolis were trading around $11.40, while Kansas City was at $11.45 and Chicago at $11.05.

“We see Kansas City moving back to a premium over Minneapolis. That’s just a reflection of how dry and droughty things are getting in that part of the country,” he explained.

Peterson also noted that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Minneapolis has ranged from $10.30 as a low all the way up to $11.76, which is approaching the early highs that were set at the onset of the invasion, for Minneapolis at least. Kansas City and Chicago, he added, have a ways to go as they peaked out at $12.50 and $12.80, respectively.

“Nonetheless, if you still have some wheat to sell or new crop pricing to do, it’s certainly good to see the uptrend,” he said.

The two main factors supporting the uptrend are the uncertainty over the situation in Ukraine – who’s going to fill the demand void from the Black Sea region – and also the condition of the 2022 U.S. winter wheat crop and concerns about spring wheat plantings.

“Obviously, we’re going to need more wheat from other sources in 2022 and so that’s why it’s critical for our hard red winter wheat region to catch some moisture,” he said. “Up here, the market is hoping we plant additional spring wheat acres, but the early March survey indicated it would be less.”

USDA came out with a number of reports recently, including a supply and demand report on April 8. In a rare move, USDA added a disclaimer that Russia’s military action has significantly increased uncertainty in the market and assessments and projections, both regionally and globally, as well as in the short-term and long-term.

“It summarizes what the market is trying to evaluate and assess just how much near-term demand is going to have to be covered by other countries. And then longer-term, how much of the 2022 Ukrainian spring crop will even get planted and then how much of the winter crops will be harvested,” he said.

“A lot of analysts thought they'd adjust the Ukraine export projection much lower, but they only took it down to 700 million bushels compared to 735 million in its March projection,” he continued. “Part of their premise was that a lot had already been shipped and delivered. So there’s probably a limit to how low they can go for the 2021-22 marketing year.”

USDA had been as high as 880 million bushels (MB) last fall, so the agency has already taken a chunk out of potential exports from Ukraine.

“Probably the more important number to gauge what they do with 2022 marketing year projections, which starts June 1, and that would be the harvest of the 2022 Ukrainian crop this summer. Those numbers won’t be available until May, so we’ll still continue to have some uncertainty in the market,” he said.

“Somewhat disappointing was that in the April supply and demand report, USDA did raise Russian projections, so it’s very unfortunate that Russia created this and caused all this market disruption in Ukraine but is now benefiting from that with this higher export projection,” he continued. “They went from 1.18 billion bushels up to 1.21 billion, so essentially what Ukraine came down, Russia went up.”

USDA also raised export projections in Brazil and Argentina by about 50 MB combined. India’s export projections were kept the same, however, Peterson said there is some discussion that India’s actual exports are even higher.

“India is already at a level that's nearly four times higher than the previous year. So India, too, is using this as an opportunistic situation, exporting more of their supplies that obviously are at some pretty high prices,” he said. “The net effect is USDA did lower overall world trade by about 110 million bushels, so even with raising Russian and other sources of wheat, the cuts they made to U.S. projections, as well as Ukraine and the EU, more than offset that.”

One challenge for the U.S. is to capture additional demand, not just speculative. As of right now, Peterson noted that the big demand centers in the Middle East and parts of Africa have not yet looked to the U.S. or Canada to fill that void.

“They found some other closer origins, albeit lower quality wheat, but at prices that are a little cheaper than the U.S.,” he said.

Looking at what USDA did for the U.S. supply and demand, it raised the expected national average farm price by another 10 cents a bushel to $7.60, which would be the highest since 2012. Even though USDA raised prices, it lowered export projections down to 785 MB from 800 MB. If that holds through the end of May, that would be the lowest export total since 2015.

Peterson explained that all of the cuts took place in hard red winter wheat and soft red winter, the two classes that compete more directly with Black Sea wheat. Plus, in the case of hard red winter, there has been a significant increase in the basis values with a pretty acute shortage at U.S. domestic mills.

“Again, it’s kind of priced itself out of a lot of the main export channels, at least in the short-term,” he said.

As of March 30, the U.S. had sold 702 MB of all wheat. A year ago at this time, sales were at 925 MB, which is off 25 percent. With USDA’s new projection of 785 MB for the whole year, current sales are at 89 percent of that projection.

“There are certainly odds USDA could lower that again in May if we struggle to capture sales for the next month or so,” he said.

By class, hard red winter wheat sales total 279 MB, which is off 12 percent from a year ago. More critical is the fact the class is only at 90 percent of export projections and is going to need to see additional sales over the next couple months.

Hard red spring wheat sales were at 195 MB, down 30 percent from a year ago. However, that’s at 95 percent of USDA’s projections, so odds are pretty good that those will hold through May.

“There are definitely a lot of positives on the supply side of the market. But still, we need to see some additional demand to solidify that support,” he said.

Looking at production, the latest crop progress condition report on April 10 showed that only 32 percent of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition. A year ago at this time, 53 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition. Thirty-six percent of the crop is rated in poor-to-very poor condition this year compared to 17 percent last year. So there’s a lot of concern with the hard red winter wheat crop right now as it’s entering some critical reproductive stages.

For part of that crop further south, it may be too late to benefit from additional moisture. In Texas, 80 percent of the crop was rated in poor-to-very poor condition. So, obviously, a lot of it won’t make it to harvest. Further north, in Oklahoma and Kansas, about a third of the crop was rated poor-to-very poor. And in Montana, about 23 percent was rated poor-to-very poor, but that crop is further behind in development, so those numbers may get worse as the crop progresses.

About 26 percent of the crop is already headed out in Texas and about 5 percent nationally.

“The hard red spring wheat region is in the midst of what some are projecting to be a historic or near historic blizzard and snowfall for mid-April for a lot of western and central North Dakota,” Peterson said on April 12. “Obviously, the moisture is welcome. A lot of areas could receive an inch to two inches of actual moisture, some could even see more.

“The concern, especially if the storm slips further east where it’s already a bit wet, this could delay planting even further. So the market is going to have to balance the moisture benefit and near-term drought relief for a lot of the region versus how quickly it is going to melt and what kind of planting delays it could create,” he added.

Planting progress of wheat is about 6 percent complete nationally, ranging from just 2 percent in North Dakota and 15 percent in South Dakota.

Current prices across the region are ranging from $10.86 to over $11 for nearby. New crop prices are around $10.50-$10.70.

“Nearby prices, which are exceeding $11 in some areas and approaching the high of $11.20, which was in early March at the onset of the invasion in Ukraine, fell to $9.90 in late March,” he said. “So the market continues to gain traction and upward momentum. We’ll see if that continues.

“The 2022 outlook by USDA in May will be a critical factor because it will try to give us a better gauge of how much additional demand the U.S. could expect from Ukraine and potential Russian shortages,” he concluded.

